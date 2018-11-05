The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Ray Wylie Hubbard, Chief Keef and More



From hip-hop to metal to Texas country, there's a concert for everyone this week.

Paul Slavens and Friends

9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, 940-320-2000, danssilverleaf.com, free



Paul Slavens, frontman of the late '80s and early '90s band Ten Hands, is pretty well known around these parts. His radio show on KXT-FM 91.7 has earned him many Dallas Observer Music Award titles, including this year's nomination for Best Radio Show/Podcast. But he also hosts an impromptu show at Dan’s Silver Leaf in Denton. He takes song title suggestions from people and creates music based on those titles right on the spot. You can catch him at Dan's most Monday nights. Diamond Victoria



Underoath

6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 at 2513 Deep Ellum (aka, The Door), 2513 Main St., $20

Metalcore band Underoath just released its eighth studio album, Erase Me. This year's lengthy tour comes after eight years of studio silence and a three-year hiatus. And after nearly two decades of identifying as a Christian band, it ditched the religious label with its latest release, perhaps opening the door to more musical creativity. DV

Lindsey Buckingham

8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., $29-$75 at ticketmaster.com

Lindsey Buckingham has a new compilation out called Solo Anthology — The Best of Lindsey Buckingham. He’s also had a lot of publicity about his exit from his other musical outlet, Fleetwood Mac, earlier this year. But while the Mac goes on an arena tour with two people taking his place (Neil Finn and Mike Campbell), Buckingham hits the road with his backing band playing theaters. He’s still an incredible guitarist and songwriter, varying his set between solo songs and songs he did with Fleetwood Mac. Expect songs like “Holiday Road,” “Big Love” and “Go Insane,” as those are staples wherever he plays. It’s a reminder that he had a career after he left Mac in the 1990s and he continues to, no matter what other drama goes on elsewhere. Eric Grubbs

Busta Rhymes

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 at Trees, 2709 Elm St., free at treesdallas.com

Known for his lyrical prowess and remarkable flow, at 46, Busta Rhymes is arguably one of the greatest rappers in the history of the game. His distinctive voice and lyrical delivery are impactful and forceful in a way a generation of rappers have now studied and emulated. Trevor George Smith Jr. had already been slingin’ verses as Busta Rhymes with his group The Leaders of the New School in New York’s rap scene since 1989, before Busta truly burst on to the national scene after contributing an impressive verse on A Tribe Called Quest's legendary 1992 posse cut "Scenario.” It solidified him as an important rapper to watch and the perfect guest vocalist to pump up any track. Busta has released nine studio albums and been nominated for nearly a dozen Grammy Awards, as well as numerous BET Hip Hop Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, but it’s been six years since 2012’s Year of the Dragon. He’s touring this fall, after saying in interviews and teasing on social media about a new completed and soon-to-be-released solo record. Daniel Rodrigue

Chief Keef

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 at South Side Music Hall, 1135 S. Lamar St., tickets start at $25 at eventbrite.com

Long before the early uproar trying to demonize the style of rapping known as drill music, most of the very young proliferators of the aggressive, violent style of hip hop grew up on Chicago’s South Side during a particularly violent period in the city’s history known to be plagued by record numbers of murders and gang violence. Like other drill forerunners in Chicago, Keith Cozart grew up with the murders making headlines every week. Cozart reportedly started rapping on his mom’s karaoke machine as a young child, began recording at 11 or 12, and in 2012, at 17, he released his debut album as Chief Keef, Finally Rich, which included singles “I Don’t Like,” "Hate Bein' Sober" and “Love Sosa” — some of drill music’s most iconic songs. (Expect to hear all three songs at the concert.) Kanye West helped catapult "I Don't Like" to many new ears after dropping a remix on his Cruel Summer compilation album as "Don't Like.1." Whether folks love or hate Chief Keef’s delivery and style, he’s quickly solidified a cult-like following. Daniel Rodrigue

Ray Wylie Hubbard

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $24-$49

Ray Wylie Hubbard has never been part of the mainstream, but he likes it that way, and it's served him well so far. The Texas country singer-songwriter, now in his 70s, got his start about 40 years ago but didn't see major critical acclaim until sometime in the '90s. Hubbard explores themes of mortality on his latest LP, last year's Tell the Devil I'm Gettin' There as Fast as I Can, with his son Lucas lending a hand on guitar. DV

Power Trip

With Ceremony, Cold World, Iron Age, War Hungry, Back To Back and Holy Order. 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $36.50 at ticketfly.com

Dallas' own Power Trip has been around for enough years to warrant a suitable 10-year anniversary show. With a sound that recalls the thrash metal and American hardcore of the 1980s, the quintet has never given up or compromised their vision. As one of the best live bands to come from the North Texas area in recent memory, expect this show to be brutal and intense, to put it simply. The band elicits the kind of response that makes you crash into those around you, all in the name of releasing stress and having fun. This show starts early in the evening, as there are six other bands on the bill. Pace yourself, friends. You don't want to gas out by the time Power Trip hits the stage. Eric Grubbs

Phosphorescent

9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $30 at prekindle.com

It's been several years since Matthew Houck, aka Phosphorescent, released an album. The prolific Alabama native, around since the early 2000s, collected his largest swaths of praise in 2013, when he released Muchacho, a gorgeously crafted, lyrically stunning collection of lived-in tracks that cemented his status as a generational talent. Since then, Houck has become a completely changed man. He nearly died of meningitis, recovered, got married, became a father and relocated to Nashville. There he settled into domesticity by building a studio and recording his newest album, C'est La Vie. Though it retains much of the country-tinged elegance and lyrical forthrightness that has been a bedrock of his oeuvre, the new material packs enough surprises in both sound and content to make it different from all that has come before. Backed by an ace band, it will be exciting to see the new material blend with the recent classics. Jeff Strowe

Wade Bowen

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $20-$45

Waco native Wade Bowen is on tour in support of his latest album, February's Solid Ground. Bowen is a leading figure in Red Dirt and Texas Country today, regularly filling venues around Dallas-Fort Worth. Tonight he's playing at the House of Blues after opening act Flying Buffaloes. DV

Good Charlotte

6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $43-$63

Touring North America in support of its new album Generation Rx, pop-punk band Good Charlotte makes a stop through House of Blues tonight. The band became wildly popular in the early aughts with pop-friendly hits like "Lifestyle of the Rich and the Famous" and "Girls & Boys," but the band packs a little more punch in its seventh studio album, released in September. DV