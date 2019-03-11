The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Ice Cube, NSFWknd and More

There may not be a St. Patrick's Day parade concert this year, but you can still feel lucky with the week's concerts. Ice Cube is back this week with Paul Wall at South Side Ballroom; NSFWknd gives us a chance to check out some of the SXSW Music Festival's top shows; Kodak Black plays The Bomb Factory and more.

The Funky Knuckles

9 p.m. Monday, March 11 at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, free

Continue Reading

The Funky Knuckles have been together for almost a decade. In 2014, the band's second album, Meta-Musica, hit No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz chart the first day of its release. The band has played with major national and local acts such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michele, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and The Polyphonic Spree. The band incorporates elements of improv and thoughtful compositions into its sets. Last year's release, New Birth, has seen much critical acclaim within the jazz community. Diamond Rodrigue

Singer-Songwriter Night with Josh Fleming

7 p.m. Monday, March 11 at Fort Worth Live, 306 N. Houston St., 817-945-8890 or fortworthlive.live, free

Joshua Fleming, vocalist and guitarist for local cowpunk sextet Vandoliers, recently began hosting a recurring gig to welcome new songwriters at Fort Worth Live. By sharing his knowledge of the music biz, Fleming hopes to help young musicians find their foothold in the industry. During this "songwriter's night," as he calls it, Fleming plays his music and considers it a great chance to try out new material for the audience. He also wants the Monday night sets to be a way for young songwriters to hone their craft and to network with local veteran musicians for potential collaborations. If you're looking to catch a first glimpse at some of the area's best up-and-coming singer-songwriters, this weekly gig is the place to be. DR

Not So Fun Wknd

with Gorilla Biscuits, The Joy Formidable, Nothing and more, Tuesday-Sunday, March 12-17 at various Deep Ellum locations, sold out

Parade of Flesh's festival has had several names, starting in 2009 as South by South Flesh and then known as Bro Fest and Spillover. Now known as Not So Fun Wknd, this one spans from Tuesday, March 12 until Sunday, March 17. Passes for the whole week are sold out, but individual tickets are still available. Some of the venues include Club Dada, Three Links, Deep Ellum Art Co. and Trees. The biggest draw is hardcore legends Gorilla Biscuits at Canton Hall on Friday, March 15. Buzzed about act Broncho will play Club Dada on Wednesday, March 13. Nothing also plays March 13 at Three Links. There's no shortage of great bands coming through, as this is a great stopgap around SXSW for many national acts. Eric Grubbs

Failure and Swervedriver

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $35 at livenation.com

Failure and Swervedriver touring together in 2019 makes a lot of sense. Both bands were grouped in the same category in the 1990s with their use of shimmering guitars, big choruses and pounding drums. But before this year, they had never toured together. So, making up for lost time, along with strong reunion albums, this is quite a great double bill. Faliure has a new record to tout called In the Future Your Body Will Be the Furthest Thing from Your Mind, and Swervedriver has an absolute scorcher of new LP called Future Ruins. As this is at the House of Blues, shows start earlier than when rush hour around downtown Dallas ends. Make plans to get there early, as the show starts at 7:30. Eric Grubbs

Kodak Black

7 p.m. Friday, March 15 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $62-175 at thebombfactory.com

Deep Ellum will be just a bit more dangerous Friday night when Kodak Black comes through Dallas in between court appearances. The 21-year-old raps about changing his ways almost as much as he raps about crimes he’s committed and the sentences he’s served, though it’s hard to be sympathetic to his struggles when he still seems so prone to getting into trouble. For those willing to separate the artist from the art, there’s quite a bit of depth to Kodak’s introspective rhymes. Hidden under the flashy veneer of the hood rich lifestyle is an expressive and talented artist, who unfortunately still seems to be living in the same chaos that colors his music. His transgressions seemingly haven’t harmed his popularity as his last album, Dying to Live, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. But talent can keep you out of prison for only so long, and with a possible 30-year sentence hanging over his head, this could very well be the last time Dallas will get the chance to see Kodak live. Nicholas Bostick

Rich Girls

9 p.m. Friday, March 15 at The Rustic 3656 Howell St., free with RSVP

The Rich Girls remain one of the best local cover bands. After forming as a New Year’s dare in 2010, the Hall & Oates tribute band quickly gained a local fan base, and the unforgettable group won a Dallas Observer Music Award for best cover band in 2014. DR

Ice Cube

8 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St., $24 and up at livenation.com

Thirty-five years into his gangsta rap career, Ice Cube’s late-2018 LP Everythang's Corrupt proved to many fans he’s still relevant and has a lot to say. With the title track, “Chase Down the Bully,” and “Arrest the President,” Ice Cube's songs demonstrate he’s pulling no lyrical punches on his 10th solo studio album, on which he memorably raps that the Trump administration treats the White House like a trap house. At 49 years old, Cube’s narrative stanzas tackling sociopolitical issues head-on stands as a sharp contrast to today’s young SoundCloud rappers’ brand of often unclear, lyrically mundane mumble rap. Cube broke out while in trailblazing gangsta rap act N.W.A. in the late 1980s, before embarking on his solo career, which included several hit records, a couple of platinum-selling albums and numerous hit singles highlighting his “skillz” as a wordsmith and storyteller. Add in his starring roles acting in films like Boyz n the Hood, Barbershop or the Friday film series, and Ice Cube is an undeniable icon of pop culture. Daniel Rodrigue

Travis Greene

8 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $30 at ticketfly.com

For the second time this year, Grammy-nominated artist Travis Greene will roll into Dallas for another heartfelt and ambient performance, this time at The Bomb Factory for his See the Light Tour. In January, the Christian-gospel artist was in town to promote his latest album Crossover Live from Music City and play a sold-out Passion Conference, an annual event that seeks to attract 18- to 25-year-olds to glorify God in worship, prayer and justice for spiritual awakening in this generation. It took Greene 10 years to build his music career into what it is today. Despite being told he was not good enough by a music executive in the earlier stages of his music, Greene now spends his days traveling and performing around the world. Jacob Vaughn

E-40

8 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $39.50 and up at ticketfly.com

Born Earl Stevens, rapper E-40 has been one of the most prodigious talents on the scene since debuting in 1986. With 27 studio albums under his belt, a bevy of television and film appearances, and a sizable roster of collaborators like Lil Jon, Snoop Dogg, and G-Eazy, to name just a few, it's been pretty hard to miss his numerous projects. However, even if the music doesn't initially register, you may recognize his name from his various business ventures. Past outlets Fatburger and Wing Stop franchises, 40 Water Energy Drinks and "E-40" 40-ounce beers have all recently borne the brunt of Stevens' labors. Despite all this, his true calling lies on the stage, a comfortable locale where he's been kicking it in high gear longer than many of those in attendance Saturday night at Canton Hall have been alive. Jeff Strowe

Glamorama

9 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Beauty Bar, 1924 N. Henderson Ave., free

Blake Ward is one of the busiest DJs in Dallas, with four weekly events and recently having taken up management of his new Four Four Booking agency. He has a longstanding Saturday night Glamorama gig at Beauty Bar. As far as promotion goes, Ward is relentless, a perfect example of how to connect, inform and grow a DJ audience. Wanz Dover