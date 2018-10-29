The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Big Boi, Dawes and More

Nicki Minaj and Future may have canceled this week, but there's plenty to get excited about. Catch Big Boi, Dawes, Simple Minds and more this week.

LANY

7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S Lamar St., 214-421-2021, $28.50

Indie pop outfit LANY has had triumphant performances in Dallas. With that in mind, it's no surprise that the group has chosen Dallas as one of the stops on its brief fall itinerary. Jeff Strowe

Big Boi

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31 at The Bomb Factory, 2727 Canton St., $30-$35

Former Outkast co-leader Big Boi is headlining Deep Ellum's Canton Hall on Halloween night. With an ear for beats that extends far beyond the rap world into the areas of classic rock, R&B, and alternative and indie rock, his shows are exciting, genuine and unpredictable. JS



Outward Bound Mixtape Sessions

10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29 at RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 469-487-6149 or rbcdeepellum.com, free

We actually look forward to Mondays now, thanks to the work of Stefan Gonzalez. The lineup he curates on that day every week at RBC makes it one of the best places in the city to discover new music. Outward Bound Mixtape began a few years ago at Crown and Harp on Lower Greenville before it moved to Deep Ellum, where it offers the same opportunity for local and touring acts to try out something new in front of an enthusiastic and open-minded crowd of regulars, whether that means a first show, new songs or a sound that defies genres. If you ask the act du jour in Dallas — noise, punk, goth or free jazz — where it played some of its first shows, you'll likely be told Outward Bound, so attend Mondays and stay ahead of the curve. Caroline North

Marcia Ball

with Shelley King, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 at The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346, $24

With roots in Texas and Louisiana, Marcia Ball has been a part of the blues scene for decades. The pianist and singer has been described as sensational, saucy and irresistible from the likes of USA Today and The Boston Globe. Swamp blues, boogie woogie and swamp rock are just a few genres describing Ball's unique sound. Her latest album, The Tattooed Lady and the Alligator Man, playfully embraces all of these descriptions. Diamond Victoria

Danny Diamonds

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St, Denton, $7

Daniel Rush Folmer, known onstage as Danny Diamonds, blends pop, rock, folk and country in his wonderfully refreshing music. He's traveled the country and worked with Spoon and St. Vincent producer John Vanderslice on his latest album, Fruitvale Fire, but continues to call Denton his home. DV

Dawes

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St.

Folk rock quartet Dawes released its fourth full-length album, Passwords, a few months ago. The Los Angeles-based band included a marketing campaign with the release of the album that encouraged fans to search for passwords on the internet that would unlock exclusive content and a personally curated Spotify playlist from drummer Griffin Goldsmith. You can't say they aren't original. DV

Parker McCollum

10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117 or billybobstexas.com, $18-$28

Growing up listening to Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Townes Van Zandt and other well-respected figures in the music industry, along with a deep-seated talent in playing various instruments, it's pretty obvious what's to be expected. Parker McCollum released his debut full-length album, The Limestone Kid, three years ago which earned him several positive reviews and set him on the successful path he's on now. His boyish charm and good looks are far from this singer-songwriter's only laurels. McCollum fuses bits and pieces of blues, roots rock, Americana and country to create something fresh yet familiar, as is evident in last year's Probably Wrong album. DV

Keith Urban

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Avenue, $20 and up at ticketmaster.com

Back in August, Keith Urban made headlines after a woman loaned him some cash at a convenience store in New Jersey. Urban was short a few bucks in line at a Wawa ahead of a show in Camden for his Graffiti U World Tour. The woman behind him just so happened to give money to people in line at Wawa regularly; she didn’t know she was helping the Kiwi country music star until he told her. She didn’t believe him until she asked his bodyguard. That story couldn’t happen to many people who are as successful Urban. Over nearly three decades, Nicole Kidman’s husband has cranked out a smorgasbord of Billboard top-10 albums and dozens of radio hits. His latest album, Graffiti U, earned some flak from critics for some of its more harebrained lyrics (She's a maniac in the bed/ But a brainiac in her head- “Gemini”), but nevertheless still debuted as the No. 1 country album in America. That’s Urban’s third No. 1 country album in a row. Most people you give money to at convenience stores don’t even have mixtapes these days. Be sure to carry extra cash with you, just in case you run into Keith Urban at Fuel City. Nicholas Bostick

Simple Minds

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, $39 and up at livenation.com

Simple Minds are best known for 1985's smash hit, "Don't You (Forget About Me)." Immortalized as the de facto theme song in the The Breakfast Club, it's a tune that brings a recognizable nod from listeners of all ages and will likely still be relevant decades from now. In addition to creating this iconic song, the Scottish band has also possessed an amazing staying power, with six of their albums charting at the top of the Billboard UK chart. It's an accomplishment that has helped them headline venues around the world and one that has kept fans clamoring for tunes other than their signature hit. They've got a new batch of tunes out now, and while Walk Between Worlds, doesn't reinvent the '80s-era anthems and balladry at which the band is most adept, it does contain some insightful thoughts into the evolving nature of the world. It's a world that, thanks to the power of John Hughes films, Simple Minds has been an integral part of for quite some time now. Jeff Strowe

She Wants Revenge

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122, $26-$30

California-based She Wants Revenge formed in 2004, and although the band has released only three full-length albums in its 13-year career, it continues to enjoy plenty of success within the alternative goth rock realm (they cite The Cure and Bauhaus as major influences). And you'd be forgiven for mistaking the band for Interpol, thanks to Justin Warfield's similar flat vocals. But SWR's music is far from monotonous and has proved a perfect soundtrack to various films and TV shows over the years, including "American Horror Story," "The Number 23" and "Fringe." DV