Get an Early Listen of Cure for Paranoia's New Single "No Brainer": Premiere

Before "No Brainer" officially hits streaming services, we're premiering Cure for Paranoia's new song for our readers.
September 3, 2025
Image: We got the .wav files of "No Brainer" before it drops on Sept. 4.
We got the .wav files of "No Brainer" before it drops on Sept. 4. Courtesy of Cure for Paranoia
This is release week for Cure for Paranoia.

As the first artist to be interviewed at the Observer's new office, Cure for Paranoia frontman Cameron McCloud caught up with us last month to talk about his upcoming single, "No Brainer," which drops on Sept. 4.

Today, we're premiering the song exclusively for our readers to hear first. You can pre-save the track on your streaming service of choice.

"No Brainer" alludes to our assigned roles in life and how the stage is the only place where you don't have to overthink, second-guess, or put on a show. Recalling a time when being McCloud was complicated, he tells us, "Every day. Every day being me is complicated, but that's the whole point of it. I represent all things that are, in a sense, stigma. I say it in my song 'Artshow,' Black, bi, better. I'm just a constant revolution every single day."

"No Brainer" speaks to McCloud's truth about his sexuality, identity and self-acceptance. "When I was in third grade, I thought I was straight...I'm just playing," he raps. Hip-hop has a complicated relationship with homophobia, which McCloud sees as an opportunity to be more open about who he is.

"It's the best thing I've ever done for my career because there are so many people, especially in this industry, that feel like they have to hide stuff about themselves," he tells us. "It really is doubling down on what Cure for Paranoia is. Even me being open about my mental health allowed for other people who are struggling with it to come out and talk about that as well."

September also marks Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. In "No Brainer," he raps about Kurt Cobain, who died by suicide at the age of 27. Cure for Paranoia wouldn't exist if it weren't for Nirvana — after watching a documentary about Cobain on HBO, McCloud was hooked.

"'Lithium' is my favorite song by Nirvana," he says. "Him just talking about all the stuff that's wrong with him in such a beautiful way and such a melodic way. That's what really inspired me."

This weekend, Cure for Paranoia will headline the inaugural Louder Than Stigma Fest and celebrate the release of "No Brainer." Dallas Sounds Amplified's featured artists, Sam Cormier, Remy Riley and Gracen Wynn, will open the show.

Because we love the blog era, here are the clean and dirty versions of "No Brainer" below. If you like N.E.R.D. and Nirvana, you'll dig this.

Everybody go left brain, right brain, no brain.


"No Brainer" (CDQ / Dirty)

No_Brainer_Dirty_mast_5.mp3

"No Brainer" (CDQ / Clean)

No_Brainer_radio_mast_5.mp3
Cure for Paranoia will perform on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m., at The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St. Tickets are available starting at $29.98 on Prekindle.
Eric Diep is the Dallas Observer music editor.
