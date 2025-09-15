I Almost Quit Music. Then I Let the Magic Happen

click to enlarge DonoSpectacular finally let the magic happen and kept creating. Ashley To ( @ashlizzey

I studied the top 40, learned from it, liked it, recreated it and ultimately hated it. I finally figured out how to make “regular” music and felt my real self clawing at my insides to be freed. So, I let myself free.

My newest EP, The Magic, was created in just two days and released shortly after on my birthday on Aug. 27. Inspired most directly by Prince, Rick James, D’Angelo and OutKast, The Magic is a full-throttle funk-fueled symphony.