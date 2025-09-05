 Video: Erykah Badu Enjoys Herself at Clipse's Show in Deep Ellum | Dallas Observer
Watch Erykah Badu Enjoying Herself at Clipse's Bomb Factory Show

Erykah Badu and The Cannabinoids spent the night in Deep Ellum, attending Clipse's show and witnessing hip-hop history.
September 5, 2025
Image: Woman performing on stage
Erykah Badu was outside for Clipse last night. Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Erykah Badu is a Clipse fan too.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, Clipse, the duo of Pusha T and Malice, performed at The Bomb Factory for their Let God Sort Em Out Tour. The show had openers EarthGang, who played to a packed crowd wearing their best Clipse and vintage Pusha T gear.

Though it was unannounced, Badu was a surprise guest in the building. She took to Instagram Live as she was enjoying herself at the show. She was with The Cannabinoids, getting footage of Clipse opening their set with "Chains & Whips."

In other IG Stories from The Cannabinoids, they took photos with them.
Clipse before their The Bomb Factory show.
picnictyme / Instagram

Here's another one of Badu getting down to Clipse's song "Virginia." This was part of an encore performance that felt just for the Dallas crowd, who had incredible energy.
S1, Cold Cris and Erykah Badu.
symbolycone / Instagram

We're still watching back videos we took from Clipse last night. This is a true mastery of rapping at the highest level, with their official touring DJ, Yoo Q!, holding it down and keeping the crowd amped up. They were commanding, delivering bar after bar for the fans following them since 2002.

Badu is back in town for a Saturday gig, DJing as Lo Down Loretta Brown, at an R&B doo-wop day party from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Komodo Lounge. She's expecting to play all R&B soul music.

Badu also announced international dates for The Return of Automatic Slim World Tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her revolutionary second studio album, Mama's Gun. The tour starts on Oct. 3 in Los Angeles and then heads to the U.K., Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. If you choose to see her closer to home than overseas, her Dallas date is Dec. 10 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.
Courtesy of The Chamber Group

Badu wrapped up her Abi & Alan Luv Is Tour over the summer, where she debuted songs off her collaborative album with The Alchemist. As our Austin contributor Rachel Parker wrote:

At this point in the show, a few tracks really stood out. A song called “I Know That Man” took us on a spiritual journey to church and back. If the song is to be taken at face value, it’s a simple song about wanting to be good. The spiritual aura was elevated by turning the audience into a full-blown choir, filling the room with warm vocal layers of a sampled lyric originally from the Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers tune “Encourage Yourself."

We think Badu fans will be pleasantly surprised with the new music, which unfortunately has been delayed. Abi and Alan are a pair that just makes sense. Two folks who are bold risk takers with crazy tenure, doing it for the love of music. It comes across in the art they present, a neo-funk hip-hop masterpiece. The Queen of the 214 reigns supreme.
Eric Diep
Eric Diep is the Dallas Observer music editor. He focuses on hip-hop but is a devoted listener to all genres. Before joining the newspaper in April 2025, Eric freelanced for Billboard, Complex, Vulture, HipHopDX and XXL.
