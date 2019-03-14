Monoculture’s ‘Eyesore’ Video Channels Black Mirror and Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America’

Monoculture has a new music video out for their song "Eyesore" off last year's album Blueprint for Dysfunction, and the video draws its inspiration from Childish Gambino's "This Is America" and the TV series Black Mirror.

“We wanted to create our own reality-bending visual story that explores gentrification, artistic exploitation, unconscious consumption and more, ultimately suggesting that something — it’s up to the viewer to find out or decide what — is at the root of it all," says Monoculture’s singer, guitarist and flutist Olan Mijana. “In an age of unprecedented noise, short attention spans and prioritization of aesthetic over substance, our music video encourages viewers to examine everything to discover its message.”

Mijana wrote the story line for the video, and Monoculture's drummer Nick Leibold directed and edited it.