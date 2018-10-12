Music News: KISS FM's Jingle Ball and New Kids on the Block Are Coming This Way

Behold another week of concert calendar listings. This time around, we get a glimpse at the Jingle Ball lineup, share news of a cherished boy band on tour and dig deep into the schedules of some of the area's most beloved local venues.
- 106.1 KISS FM will present its annual Jingle Ball concert Nov. 27 at American Airlines Center. This year's lineup includes performances from Shawn Mendes, NF, Calvin Harris, Bebe Rexha, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter. Tickets are on sale Oct. 12 at ticketmaster.com.
- Modern rock band Nothing More has cultivated a rapturously loyal fanbase over the past several years. With a heavy touring schedule and a relentless work ethic leading the way, they've climbed the charts and have continued to play larger venues each time out. Tickets for their March 22 performance at South Side Ballroom are on sale Oct. 12 at livenation.com.
- In terms of boy bands, few have eclipsed the legacy and stardom achieved by New Kids on the Block. Since forming in Boston in the late '80s, the band has charted countless hit singles, performed thousands of shows and inspired millions of joyful shrieks from dedicated fans who have followed the band's career arc from adolescence into adulthood. Tickets for their May 17 show at American Airlines Center are on sale Oct. 12 at ticketmaster.com.
- Local band MOTORCADE had a monumental year in 2018. Their self-titled debut album proved to be a wild success, and they caught the ears and attention of veteran music critic Greg Kot with their blazing performance at SXSW. On Jan. 5, they'll kick off the new year with a headlining gig at The Kessler Theater. Tickets are on sale Oct. 12 at prekindle.com.
- Texas country legend Jack Ingram continues to fill the local calendar with events. On Dec. 22, he'll headline The Kessler Theater for a night that will surely be packed with enthusiastic fans. Ingram is touring behind his latest album, Midnight Motel. Tickets are on sale Oct. 12 at prekindle.com.
- The Kessler Theater will also welcome The Zombies for a landmark show on March 1. The iconic British psychedelic band, best known for their 1960s hit single, "She's Not There," will be on tour celebrating the release of their latest album, Still Got That Hunger. Tickets are on sale Oct. 12 at prekindle.com.
- English singer-songwriter Jacob Banks will bring his soulful catalog of songs to The Granada Theater for a show Feb. 5. Since drawing the attention of famed BBC Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe, Banks' songs have catapulted atop the charts and graced the soundtracks of many hit television shows and films. Tickets are on sale Oct. 12 at prekindle.com.
- Classic funk interpreters Lettuce are out on the road again this winter. Performing a mashup of jazz fusion, hip-hop-inspired beats and hints of psychedelia, the Boston-based outfit has been wowing crowds since the early '90s. Tickets for their Dec. 29 show at The Granada Theater are on sale Oct. 12 at prekindle.com.
- British pop chanteuse Jess Glynne will appear at The Bomb Factory for a show April 27. She will soon be releasing a follow-up to I Cry When I Laugh, her wildly successful debut album. With an eclectic mix of soul, hip-hop and house music blending throughout her songs, her shows tend to be wildly entertaining. Tickets are on sale Oct. 12 at ticketfly.com.
- The incomparable Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones will appear at Dan's Silverleaf in Denton on Nov. 29. Though they've worked together for years, the pair recently released Downey to Lubbock, a masterpiece of Western swing, blues rock and California roots rock. Tickets are on sale Oct. 12 at prekindle.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!