Music News: KAABOO Texas, Maren Morris and More Anchor This Week's Concert Announcements

It's an eventful week of concert announcements in Dallas. We've got Globe Life Park going out in style. A slew of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees coming to town. And, did you hear about the big-ticket music and comedy festival coming to Jerry World? All of that, plus a steady stream of club announcements, are ahead in this week's installment.



Globe Life Park is doubling up on its concert itinerary this year before closing doors in 2020. The soon-to-be former home of the Texas Rangers has Paul McCartney playing there in June and has now added a date with another member of rock 'n' roll royalty. Billy Joel will grace the stage for a performance Oct. 12. This event is being billed as the ballpark's final show, so expect things to go out with a bang. Tickets are on sale Jan. 18 at livenation.com.



The Who continue to rack up miles on their seemingly endless touring cycle. This lengthy North American outing, titled the Moving On! Tour, will bring the timeless British rockers to the American Airlines Center on Sept. 27. Roger Daltrey can still yelp and Pete Townshend can still shred, so check them out while they're still capable. Tickets are on sale Jan. 18 at livenation.com.



Bryan Ferry has just added 18 North American dates to his upcoming 2019 world tour. The former Roxy Music frontman, epic solo artist and sartorial legend will play locally at The Majestic Theatre on Aug. 21. This is also a big year for Ferry as Roxy Music, like Joel and The Who previously, will enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Tickets are on sale Jan. 18 at axs.com.



A ginormous music festival is coming to Arlington's AT&T Stadium this May. Dubbed KAABOO Texas , this venture will bring more than 60 bands and comics to the three-day event scheduled for May 10-12. Among those on the bill are Sting , The Killers , Kid Rock , Ms. Lauryn Hill , Lynyrd Skynyrd , Pitbull , Ludacris and The Avett Brothers . The comedy lineup is also pretty stacked with big names, and more artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are on sale at kaabootexas.com.



Downtown Dallas' 10th annual Homegrown Festival will take place at Main Street Garden Park on April 13. This year's event is heavy on the local nostalgia as the headliners will feature Toadies , Tripping Daisy and Seryn . The remainder of the lineup is strong too, with slots filled by Black Pumas , Marc Rebillet , The Suffers , Robert Ellis , Texas Piano Man , Israel Nash , The 40 Acre Mule and Pearl Earl . Tickets are on sale now at homegrownfest.com.



Arlington native Maren Morris is now a legitimate country-pop superstar. Her 2018 hit "The Middle" coupled with her numerous national television and festival appearances have garnered her critical acclaim and a top-notch billing on marquees around the country. She's quickly becoming a household name. She'll play a homecoming show at The Bomb Factory on April 19 as part of her just announced GIRL, The World tour. Tickets are on sale Jan. 21 at ticketfly.com.



Two frequent artists from the jam-band, festival scene are teaming up for a joint tour this spring. Keller Williams and Martin Sexton are kindred spirits of in-depth storytelling, guitar noodling, and quirky beats and phrases. They'll play at The Granada Theater on April 5. Tickets are on sale Jan. 18 at prekindle.com.



On April 18, reggae legends The Wailers will bring their vintage dub beats and Marley vibes to The Granada Theater for what promises to be a memorable evening of music. For over 40 years, Bob Marley's former backing band have been touring the globe making creative and flavorful original and interpretative takes on the reggae genre. Tickets are on sale Jan. 18 at prekindle.com.



Indie pop group The Drums are down to one remaining original member, but Jonny Pierce isn't letting that slow him down. With a reconfigured lineup, the band has been on the road for much of the last two years and will continue touring strong throughout most of 2019. Catch them at The Granada Theater on May 22. Tickets are on sale Jan. 18 at prekindle.com.



Indie pop rockers Parachute are spending a good portion of 2019 out on the road as part of The Young Tour. With elements of soul, country and even inspirational pop in the band's oeuvre, they cast a wide net in both sound and audience. Catch them at The Granada Theater on June 19. Tickets are on sale Jan. 18 at prekindle.com.



Noname , born Fatimah Warner, is a Chicago-based artist whose work blurs the lines between poetry and rap through the music she creates. She broke on the scene in 2016, with publications like THE FADER , Complex and Rolling Stone singing her praises and hailing her as an artist to watch. She'll perform at Canton Hall on Feb. 26. Tickets are on sale at ticketfly.com.



16 year-old Seattle rapper Lil Mosey has had a successful past year. His track "Noticed" cracked the Billboard Top 100 and he's gotten the remix treatment from Soulja Boy and a few other ace rap names. Catch him at Canton Hall on April 18. Tickets are on sale Jan. 18 at ticketfly.com.



Post-hardcore outfit Dance Gavin Dance will head out on the road for a tour in support of their latest album, Artificial Selection . The North American outing kicks off in late March and will make an appearance at Dallas' South Side at Gilley's on April 5. Tickets are on sale Jan. 18 at axs.com.



Los Angeles-based JOHNNYSWIM , led by husband-and-wife duo Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano, have been making spirited and insightful soul-pop music for over a decade. They also have a large and devoted following that will be sure to pack The Bomb Factory when the band is there June 1. Tickets are on sale Jan. 18 at ticketfly.com



Singer-songwriter Mike Doughty will be out on tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Ruby Vroom , his landmark album with Soul Coughing. Expect to hear the album's tracks in their entirety and hear a batch of tunes from Doughty's storied solo career, as well. Tickets for the March 28 show at Club Dada are on sale now at eventbrite.com.



Strand of Oaks , aka Timothy Showalter, has announced a new album called Eraserland out this spring. Recorded live in the studio with members of My Morning Jacket as the backing band, Showalter will hit the road this year in support. Catch him April 17 at Three Links. Tickets are on sale now at eventbrite.com.



Guitar virtuoso and singer-songwriter Steve Gunn also has a new album out this spring. Titled The Unseen In Between , Gunn and his band will tour North America in full support for much of the upcoming months. He'll play Dallas' Double Wide on April 23. Tickets are on sale now at eventbrite.com.



also has a new album out this spring. Titled , Gunn and his band will tour North America in full support for much of the upcoming months. He'll play Dallas' Double Wide on April 23. Tickets are on sale now at eventbrite.com. It's been over a decade since the release of "Young Folks," the catchy and ubiquitous hit single by Swedish indie pop band Peter Bjorn and John. The trio have kept at it since and are spending a bulk of 2019 out on the road in support of their latest album, Darker Days. They also have a new EP coming out soon. They'll play Club Dada on April 27. Tickets are on sale Jan. 18 at eventbrite.com.

