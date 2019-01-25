Music News: Dave Matthews Band, Country Stars and More Coming This Way

The concert beat goes on this week for live music fans in Dallas. Read ahead for details on DMB, Country Megaticket acts and a series of stellar shows coming to local clubs.
- You know warmer weather isn't far around the corner when The Dave Matthews Band announces their spring/summer touring itinerary. They've lined up another lengthy list of touring cities to visit in support of last year's Come Tomorrow album. Catch them locally at Dos Equis Pavilion on May 18. Tickets are on sale Feb. 22 at livenation.com.
- Classic rock titan Carlos Santana is joining forces with The Doobie Brothers this summer for a barnstorming tour of amphitheaters. The staples of FM rock radio and veterans of many a summer tour will ride into Dos Equis Pavilion for a performance July 6. Tickets are on sale Jan. 25 at livenation.com.
- Country stars Rascal Flatts are on board as part of this summer's Country Megaticket roster. Their extensive tour of North American amphitheaters will make a summer stop at Dos Equis Pavilion for a show on Aug. 30. Tickets are on sale Jan. 25 at livenation.com.
-
Chris Young is another act joining up with the Country Megaticket ride. He'll play both greatest hits and tracks from his latest album, Losing Sleep, when he visits Dos Equis Pavilion on July 20. Tickets are on sale Jan. 25 at livenation.com.
- Australian paisley underground rockers The Church is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark album Starfish. That album contains their biggest hit, "Under The Milky Way," a song that has been an alternative rock staple in the ensuing decades. Tickets for their April 28 show at The Kessler Theater are on sale Jan. 25 at prekindle.com.
-
Joseph is a folk-rock trio made up of sisters Allison, Meegan and Natalie Closner. They've recorded an album with famed Omaha producer Mike Mogis, picked up some choice headlining gigs at Bonnaroo, Pickathon and Sasquatch, and are out headlining a tour of their own this winter. They'll play at The Kessler Theater on May 3. Tickets are on sale Jan. 25 at prekindle.com.
- Delta Spirit frontman and frequent touring presence Matthew Logan Vasquez is returning to The Kessler Theater for a performance May 24. His forthcoming album, Light'n Up, is a collection of self-proclaimed "sad songs" written in solitude while his wife and child were overseas taking care of an ailing family member. Tickets are on sale Jan. 25 at prekindle.com.
-
Son Volt is back with a new album out this March called Union. As always, Jay Farrar and Co. will be out on the road for much of the spring and summer with a tour to support the latest batch of tunes. Catch them at The Kessler Theater on June 20. Tickets are on sale Jan. 25 at prekindle.com.
-
The Strumbellas are a band that plays a little bit of country, a touch of rock 'n' roll and even hints of jazz. Their latest album, Salvation, is a release that skews toward the pop-leaning side of things. See them on their latest tour as they stop at Canton Hall for a show on May 10. Tickets are on sale Jan. 25 at ticketfly.com.
- Indie stalwarts Deerhunter have a new album out called Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared? It's a stark reflection of the crumbling nature of all that surrounds us, but like all of the band's releases, shakes with thunder in all the right moments. The band will play Canton Hall on April 30. Tickets are on sale Jan. 25 at ticketfly.com.
- Alternative rockers Foxing released one of 2018's most highly acclaimed albums with Nearer My God. Back on the road this year to continue drumming up the support, the band will play Deep Ellum Art Co. on May 7 with fellow indie band Now, Now along on the bill. Tickets are on sale Jan. 25 at prekindle.com.
-
Yonder Mountain String Band are a touring machine that hits the road for good portions of each year. With their jam-band proclivities, eclectic sound arrangements and fiercely loyal fanbase, they pack a punch everywhere they travel. See them locally at The Granada Theater on March 30. Tickets are on sale Jan. 25 at prekindle.com.
-
Big Freedia, the New Orleans icon and self-appointed "Queen of Bounce," is making the rounds around clubs and music venues this upcoming year. Always an outrageously fun show, Freedia and Co. will roll into The Granada Theater for an April 11 performance. Tickets are on sale Jan. 25 at prekindle.com.
-
Victor Wooten Band will bring his "Wooten Woods Experience" show to The Granada Theater for an April 27 performance. The longtime bassist for Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is a Grammy-winning producer and composer in addition to a prolific touring musician. Tickets are on sale Jan. 25 at prekindle.com.
