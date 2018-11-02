Music News: Ariana Grande, ASAP Rocky and a KISS Farewell

A group of big names on big-ticket tours are heading this way on the latest batch of concert announcements. Fans of pop, classic rock and art rock will be pleased with what lies ahead.
Ariana Grande is off and running with massive plans for her next tour. As she continues getting new tattoos to cover those she had previously gotten with ex Pete Davidson, the pop sensation has also been planning a tour that will take her around the globe. The Sweetener World Tour will stop at American Airlines Center for a May 21 performance. Tickets are on sale Nov. 2 at ticketmaster.com.
- Rock legends Kiss are somehow still touring. After all these decades, jars of makeup and road-odyssey antics, the band is allegedly calling it quits after another round of touring in 2019. They'll make a stop Feb. 20 in Dallas with a show at American Airlines Center. Tickets are on sale Nov. 2 at ticketmaster.com.
Pitbull is hopping back out on tour to bring his South Florida party anthems and Bud Light jingles to theaters and arenas around the country. Catch the hitmaker Feb. 22 as he appears at the Global Event Center at Winstar. Tickets are on sale Nov. 2 at ticketmaster.com.
- The Theatre at Grand Prairie will host a Jan. 27 performance from ASAP Rocky. He'll be out this upcoming winter on the Injured Generation Tour, an outing that is in support of his latest album, Testing. Tickets are on sale Nov. 2 at axs.com.
- English singer-songwriter David Gray is back out on the road for lengthy jaunt across North America. His 2019 tour, The Gold in a Brass Age, follows his latest album, Mutineers. He'll appear at The Theatre at Grand Prairie on May 26. Tickets are on sale Nov. 2 at axs.com.
- Veteran rock band Guster has kept a loyal audience over the past two decades. The Look Alive North American tour has the quartet criss-crossing the continent in support of their upcoming new album of the same name. Tickets for their March 29 show at House of Blues are on sale Nov. 2 at livenation.com.
Peter Murphy is hitting the road this winter in command of the 40 Years of Bauhaus Tour, featuring David J. The ensemble will perform In The Flat Field in its entirety before shifting into an extended encore of Bauhaus tracks. Tickets for the Jan. 30 performance at The Granada Theater are on sale Nov. 2 at prekindle.com.
- English rockers You Me At Six are on tour this winter and spring in support of their upcoming sixth full-length release. The UK chart-toppers are still somewhat new to North American audiences, but are sure to win over new fans with their explosive live performances. Tickets for their March 14 performance at The Granada Theater are on sale Nov. 2 at prekindle.com.
- Albany, New York pop-punkers State Champs are out on the road this spring in support of their latest release, Living Proof. Touring relentlessly has helped the group build a loyal fanbase, one that will be out in force this touring cycle. Tickets for their March 29 performance at The Granada Theater are on sale Nov. 2 at prekindle.com.
