Music News: Mariah Carey and Toni Braxton Headline the Latest Batch of Concert Announcements

Mimi is coming to town. So is the guy who used to sing about wanting his MTV and chicks for free. Elsewhere, we've got some soulful R&B, some scruffy metal and a recently minted buzz band heading this way. All that and more in this week's batch of concert announcements.
-
Mariah Carey and her frenetic touring caravan will make a stop at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Feb. 27. The pop superstar and cultural touchstone will be out on the road in support of her upcoming new album, Caution. Tickets are on sale Oct. 26 at livenation.com.
- Legendary guitarist and Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler has announced a lengthy tour for 2019. In addition to a heavy dose of classic rock guitar riffage, fans will get a taste of tunes from his upcoming album, Down The Road Wherever. Tickets for his Sept. 8, 2019, show at The Theatre at Grand Prairie are on sale Nov. 2 at axs.com.
- R&B sensation Toni Braxton has had quite the successful year since coming on to the scene in the '90s. The seven-time Grammy winner has recently announced that she again will hit the road for much of 2019. Locally, catch her at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Jan. 26 as part of her As Long As I Live tour. Tickets are on sale Oct. 26 at livenation.com.
- Though they've just announced a bevy of dates for 2019, Disturbed frontman David Draiman has recently stated that the longtime metal band will tour less frequently over the upcoming years. This makes all the more incentive to get out there and catch them on their latest local appearance, which will take place at American Airlines Center on Jan. 26. Tickets are on sale Oct. 26 at ticketmaster.com.
-
LP, a New Yorker who has written chart-topping hits for Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, Rita Ora and The Backstreet Boys, among others, is out touring behind her latest release, Death Valley. She'll bring the show to The Granada Theater for a March 3 show. Tickets are on sale Oct. 26 at prekindle.com.
- The Granada Theater will also host a performance from Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Mattson later in the spring on April 26. Better known by his stage name, The Tallest Man On Earth, he'll be out touring behind his latest EP, When The Bird Sees The Solid Ground. Tickets are on sale Oct. 26 at prekindle.com.
- Genre-defying shapeshifters, Rainbow Kitten Surprise are back in the area for another area show. This time, they've upgraded the size of their audience capacity with an appearance at The Bomb Factory on Feb. 15. As their collective star continues to rise, so do the size of the venues. Tickets are on sale Oct. 26 at ticketfly.com.
-
Car Seat Headrest, the hard-driving rock and roll brainchild of Seattle's Will Toledo are back out on the road for the early part of 2019. They've recently released, Total Fantasy, a re-interpretation of a 2011 album that began their ascent toward notoriety. They'll play Canton Hall on March 1. Tickets are on sale Oct. 26 at ticketfly.com.
- SoCal rockers Switchfoot will tour extensively across North America in early 2019 supporting their next album Native Tongue. Consistently a strong audience draw, particularly in sun-drenched festival atmospheres, the band will this time around play House of Blues on March 15. Tickets are on sale Oct. 26 at livenation.com.
- British singer-songwriter Ella Mai has announced an early 2019 world tour supporting her self-titled debut album. The North American portion of the Debut Tour takes place in February/March and will visit House of Blues on March 26. Tickets are on sale Oct. 26 at livenation.com.
- Also known as his alias, Smog, singer-songwriter Bill Callahan is coming this way for a just announced performance on Nov. 17 at The Wild Detectives. Long known and respected for his bevy of deeply introspective character studies and gospel-soul inflected tunes, Callahan's appearances tend to usually leave audiences mesmerized. Tickets are on sale Oct. 26 at prekindle.com.
- And, Texas' favorite psych-rockers, The Black Angels have announced a short run through the Lone Star State to ring out 2018. Locally, their appearance will be Dec. 29 at Trees. Expect a solemn, yet jarring celebration of year-end platitudes and slightly hopeful benedictions for the new year. Tickets are on sale Oct. 26 at ticketfly.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!