Music News: Kacey Musgraves and Cat Power Highlight a Huge Week of Announcements

It's mostly big-name artists this week as concert announcements have arrived with gusto for the Dallas area. There is so much to get to, so start figuring out your budget and setting dates aside on the calendar.



With Golden Hour , East Texas' Kasey Musgraves has made one of the year's best albums so far. As she winds down her stint as the opening act on Harry Styles' North American tour, she's announced a full-scale headlining tour that will bring her to The Bomb Factory on March 8. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com.

As singer-songwriters go, Englishman Nick Lowe is both one of the most prolific and one of the most literary. His vast catalog of tunes and razor-sharp between-song banter should make for an entertaining evening Sept. 29 at The Kessler Theater. Los Straitjackets open. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.

The Kessler Theater is also hosting the talented Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall for an Oct. 28 show. Best known for "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree," Tunstall puts on an amazing live show that showcases her underrated guitar chops, in addition to her lyrical prowess. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.

Folk legend Joan Baez is one of the latest '60s-era performers to step away from touring. Fortunately, she's scheduled a bevy of farewell shows that will allow fans to bask in her aura and sing along to classics like "Diamonds & Rust" and "We Shall Overcome." She'll perform April 19 at the AT&T Performing Arts Center's Strauss Square. Tickets are on sale Friday at attpac.org.

And, finally, the late, great Roy Orbison will appear on stages across the country later this year in hologram form. In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert — The Hologram Tour will stop at Dallas' Majestic Theatre for an Oct. 24 show and the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie on Oct. 27. Seems weird now, but this could be the wave of the future. Tickets are on sale Friday at majestic.dallasculture.org and axs.com.


