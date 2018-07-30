10 Best Concerts of the Week: Beach House, Panic! at the Disco, and More



Outward Bound Mixtape Sessions

10 p.m. Monday, July 30, RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 469-487-6149 or rbcdeepellum.com, free

We actually look forward to Mondays now, thanks to the work of Stefan Gonzalez. The lineup he curates on that day every week at RBC make it one of the best places in the city to discover new music. Outward Bound Mixtape began a few years ago at Crown and Harp on Lower Greenville before it moved to Deep Ellum, where it offers the same opportunity for local and touring acts to try out something new in front of an enthusiastic and open-minded crowd of regulars, whether that means a first show, new songs or a sound that defies genres. If you ask the act du jour in Dallas noise, punk, goth or free jazz where it played some of its first shows, you'll likely be told Outward Bound, so attend Mondays and stay ahead of the curve. Caroline North



Funky Knuckles

9 p.m. Monday, July 30, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for almost a decade. In 2014, the band's second album, Meta-Musica, hit No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz chart the first day of its release. The band has played with major national and local acts such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michelle, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree. The band incorporates elements of improv and thoughtful compositions into its sets. Last year's release, New Birth, has seen much critical acclaim within the jazz community. Diamond Victoria



Kinky Friedman

7:30 p.m. Monday, July 30, Poor David's Pub, 1313 S. Lamar St., poordavidspub.com, $25 and up

Kinky Friedman is back. He's releasing his first all-new original album in four decades. Circus of Life in lncludes songs like “Jesus in Pajamas,” “Me and My Guitar” and “A Dog Named Freedom.” Friedman says he was inspired to write the album after Willie Nelson called him and told him to stop watching TV and start writing. He did just that, and now he's on tour promoting his new songs.

Beach House

8 p.m. Monday, July 30, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., thebombfactory.com, $30 and up

After Carpark Records released dream-pop duo Beach House’s self-titled debut album in 2006, followed by Devotion in 2008, the Baltimore duo’s mesmerizing synth-laden and guitar-drenched tracks quickly sparked cultlike devotion from fans, trendy music bloggers and DJs at college-radio stations. Vocalist and keyboardist Victoria Legrand and multi-instrumentalist and backing vocalist Alex Scally took their sound in a more experimental direction on the band’s seventh studio album, 7, which Sub Pop released in May. A quick listen to 7 reveals some new musical magic, with some tracks without guitar and some with no keyboard, as well as some heavier, darker wall-of-sound tracks. “It took us six records to buy a distortion pedal,” Scally joked recently in The Fader. The clear departure from recent releases produced Beach House’s most compelling recording to date, and critics generally agreed the album was one of the best by the duo. Daniel Rodrigue



Tyler Hilton

8 p.m. Aug. 2 at The Yard, 3017 Morton St., Fort Worth, eventbrite.com, $10 and up

Not only has Tyler Hilton had a substantial music career, his acting career is also noteworthy. He played Elvis in the Oscar-nominated Walk The Line. He also had a recurring role on the teen drama One Tree Hill, while also playing on the show's soundtrack. He starred in Taylor Swift's music video for "Teardrops on my Guitar." This fall, he's releasing his most personal album yet, City on Fire. Paige Skinner



Alkaline Trio

With Together Pangea and Ogikubo Station, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., thebombfactory.com, $25

Long before he stepped in for UFO-obsessed Tom DeLonge in Blink-182, Matt Skiba had Alkaline Trio. Alhough the world has heard more out of Blink-182 for the past few years, Skiba wisely kept his other band going. The trio kicks off its tour ahead of the release of its new album, Is This Thing Cursed?, at the Bomb Factory. Expect another delightful night of bruised pop-punk with this band. Its tunes have withstood trends in pop-punk, and they speak to the angry teenager and the confused adult. Eric Grubbs



Erasure

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., thepaviliontmf.com, $25-$84

The British duo of singer Andy Bell and synth maestro Vince Clarke has been making catchy and infectious dance tunes for more than 30 years. With the release of its latest album, World Be Gone, the band has been boldly speaking out on political outrage and social justice. The set list for Friday’s show will include many recent compositions, but longtime fans will surely be in for a treat when the band breaks out ’80s gems such as “A Little Respect” and “Chains of Love.” Jeff Strowe



Panic! at the Disco

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., ticketmaster.com, $40 and up

Last year saw tectonic shifts for mid-’00s hit maker Panic! at the Disco. Now down to only one official member, lead vocalist Brandon Urie, the band has seemingly weathered both the times and the string of departures over the years. Urie’s career is only growing. After he made his Broadway debut as Charlie Price in the 2017 production run of Kinky Boots, Panic! dropped its sixth studio album, Pray for the Wicked, on June 22. Judging from the strength of Urie’s voice on “Say Amen (Saturday Night),” his time on Broadway has invigorated him. The track was one of the first singles released for the new album in March and has a more theatrical singing style from Urie that meshes nicely with the band’s characteristically narrative lyrics. A blisteringly high note from Urie also punctuates the track, illustrating the growth he has made as performer. Nicholas Bostick



Five Finger Death Punch

With Breaking Benjamin, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., livenation.com, $30 and up

The Las Vegas natives of Five Finger Death Punch are bringing their heavy metal to Dos Equis Pavilion to promote their latest album, And Justice for None. After recovering from a tough year that led frontman Ivan Moody to cancel tour dates while he was in rehab, the band has come back stronger than ever, rounding out its last date in Texas on the Aug. 4 before moving on in the multistate tour. Breaking Benjamin will accompany Five Finger Death Punch, playing tracks from its newest release, Ember. Brad LaCour



Coheed and Cambria

With Taking Back Sunday, Aug. 4 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., thepaviliontmf.com, $40-$150

Coheed and Cambria release concept albums based off a sci-fi storyline called The Amory Wars. After taking a break from the concept albums for The Color Before The Sun, they are back with the storyline for their newest album, Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures. They're co-headlining this tour with Taking Back Sunday, who are touring off their album TIDAL WAVE.