Gen Z Icon Keshi Greets Massive Crowd in Frisco

Houston, we have a problem. And, that problem — really more of a wild spectacle — was a massive line of music fans anxiously waiting to enter a private event at Stonebriar Mall’s ZT Records in Frisco on Sunday.
Houston-born musician and producer Keshi sat at the back of the store and met with each of the 200 fans who snagged a coveted album pre-release spot on the list, though many other fans unsuccessfully tried their best to join the line, too.
Keshi, whose last album, Gabriel, peaked at No. 16 on the U.S. charts and has 2.3 million Instagram followers, drew fans from all around. Many guests came from cities across the state, and others came from Tennessee and other states. One guest said he drove all the way from Pennsylvania just to be there.
Fans who missed the Houston, Austin and Frisco events will need to find a way into the Hollywood in-store appearance on Sept. 19. After that, the hip hop-meets-pop-meets-dance artist starts his North American tour in Canada before playing Madison Square Garden in New York to support the release of his new album, Requiem.
Passersby might’ve thought Elvis had entered the building, as several guests left crying and others left overly giddy. Once every fan had a chance to meet their idol and take a photo, store owner Phil Ramirez locked up and let Keshi — a vinyl fan himself — shop in private (he picked up a couple of anime soundtracks) before catching a plane to his next destination.