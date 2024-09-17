 Dallas-Fort Worth Got a Visit From Gen Z Icon Keshi | Dallas Observer
Gen Z Icon Keshi Greets Massive Crowd in Frisco

In a move out of Robin Sparkles' universe, the Houston-born musician stopped by Stonebriar Mall.
September 17, 2024
Gen Z icon Keshi shopped for some vinyl and started a bit of a frenzy at his meet-and-greet in Frisco.
Gen Z icon Keshi shopped for some vinyl and started a bit of a frenzy at his meet-and-greet in Frisco. Jason Janik
Houston, we have a problem. And, that problem — really more of a wild spectacle — was a massive line of music fans anxiously waiting to enter a private event at Stonebriar Mall’s ZT Records in Frisco on Sunday.

Houston-born musician and producer Keshi sat at the back of the store and met with each of the 200 fans who snagged a coveted album pre-release spot on the list, though many other fans unsuccessfully tried their best to join the line, too.

Keshi, whose last album, Gabriel, peaked at No. 16 on the U.S. charts and has 2.3 million Instagram followers, drew fans from all around. Many guests came from cities across the state, and others came from Tennessee and other states. One guest said he drove all the way from Pennsylvania just to be there.
click to enlarge Musician Keshi making a stop in Frisco, Texas.
Keshi met with fans on Sunday.
Jason Janik

Fans who missed the Houston, Austin and Frisco events will need to find a way into the Hollywood in-store appearance on Sept. 19. After that, the hip hop-meets-pop-meets-dance artist starts his North American tour in Canada before playing Madison Square Garden in New York to support the release of his new album, Requiem.

Passersby might’ve thought Elvis had entered the building, as several guests left crying and others left overly giddy. Once every fan had a chance to meet their idol and take a photo, store owner Phil Ramirez locked up and let Keshi — a vinyl fan himself — shop in private (he picked up a couple of anime soundtracks) before catching a plane to his next destination.
click to enlarge Musician Keshi making a stop in Frisco, Texas.
The biggest bit of music news this weekend? CDs still exist.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge Musician Keshi making a stop in Frisco, Texas.
Fans came in from all over the country to meet Keshi.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge Musician Keshi making a stop in Frisco, Texas.
Keshi spent quality with fans in Frisco.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge Musician Keshi making a stop in Frisco, Texas.
Frisco's ZT Records was the place to be on Sunday.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge Musician Keshi making a stop in Frisco, Texas.
Kids skipped church on Sunday to meet Keshi.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge Musician Keshi making a stop in Frisco, Texas.
Frisco hasn't been this busy since IKEA opened.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge Musician Keshi making a stop in Frisco, Texas.
Keshi's Requiem is a follow-up to Gabriel.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge Musician Keshi making a stop in Frisco, Texas.
Fans favored Keshi's new album in vinyl.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge Musician Keshi making a stop in Frisco, Texas.
The musician has over 2 million followers.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge Musician Keshi making a stop in Frisco, Texas.
Some fans brought their own items to sign.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge Musician Keshi making a stop in Frisco, Texas.
The line at Stonebriar Mall for Keshi was longer than the Sbarro line at lunchtime.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge Musician Keshi making a stop in Frisco, Texas.
Keshi stayed zen during the in-store frenzy.
Jason Janik
