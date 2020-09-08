An Update on (Almost) Every Live Music Venue in DFW

When COVID-19 hit, music venues were forced to shut down, leaving artists without tour dates and patrons without the joy of music. As restaurants reopened with new guidelines in place, many bars and music venues remain closed. Not all can afford to build kitchens to function as a restaurant — one stipulation for reopening under state regulations. This places another hardship for artists who rely on gigs and performances to make money.

“That entire section of the industry is suffering,” says music producer and audio engineer Matthew Winn. “Venues are closing, agents are being laid off, managers are making career changes. Without live shows and performances, it feels difficult to really connect with music that’s being released. With no end in sight, I’m remaining optimistic that the innovations being made now will lead to future alternatives for live events, and that when shows do finally return, they’ll be stronger than ever.”

As of now, most Dallas-Fort Worth music venues remain closed, but some are finding creative ways to stay afloat. Those that can are offering food, in order to receive permission to operate as a restaurant. Some outdoor venues are operating as drive-ins, where people can watch artists perform from their cars.

Still, some artists are not willing to take the risk to perform.

“We've been offered a few shows,” says Daelon Dodd, drummer of NU-95. “I think one was outside. But with how things are right now, it's not worth the risk losing a band member, or spreading it to our families.”

We’ve put together a list with a status update on most major venues in DFW.

Addison

Nate’s Seafood

14951 Midway Road

Open for dine-in and carryout. Live music events will take place in the restaurant and via livestream on Facebook.

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar

4980 Belt Line Road

Temporarily closed, but still offering catering and music for private parties.

Allen

Allen Event Center

200 E Stacy Road, Suite 1350

No music events currently scheduled, however, they have recently hosted a hot tub expo and a children’s consignment sale. The event center will be a polling location for the upcoming election.

Arlington

Arlington Backyard

1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Suite 140

Open for live music by local artists, as well as Rangers watch parties.

Arlington Music Hall

224 N. Center St.

Many shows have been rescheduled to 2021, but you can still catch local tribute bands at Arlington Music Hall. The venue is open at 50% capacity.

AT&T Stadium

One AT&T Way, Arlington

No music events scheduled, but, AT&T Stadium was having drive-in film screenings this summer.

Levitt Pavilion

100 W. Abram St., Arlington

The outdoor pavilion has sections of the lawn taped for social distancing. Plus, you can catch local musicians’ livestreams via Levitt Pavilion’s Facebook page, as part of their Living Room Series.

The Colony

Lava Cantina

5805 Grandscape Blvd.

Open with limited seating. Tables are distanced. Performances can be viewed at the venue or via livestream at home. Digital links allowing viewers to tip performers are included.

McSwiggan’s Irish Pub

6910 Windhaven Parkway, Suite 105., The Colony

Open for socially distanced dining and drinks. No music events scheduled for the near future.

Rock & Brews

5351 Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive

More than 100 socially distanced seats across three different patios, plus spaced out seating indoors. Primarily focusing on dining, but music performances will also be streamed online.

Truck Yard

5959 Grove Lane, The Colony

Truck Yard is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. They offer food, fun and socially distanced games. Live performances take place Thursday through Sunday. There is a cover charge after 4 p.m.

Dallas

Adair’s

2624 Commerce St.

It’s been months since Adair’s held a concert, but they recently had a “dive-thru” window in the back alley allowing guests to order their favorite burgers, wings and other bar food. As of now, we are unaware of any upcoming music events, but according to a post on their Facebook page, they’ve got “cool stuff” coming our way.

AllGood Cafe

2934 Main St.

Open for dine-in and curbside pickup. No music events scheduled in the near future.

Armoury D.E.

2714 Elm St.

Temporarily closed.

AT&T Performing Arts Center

2403 Flora St.,

Temporarily closed, with many dates rescheduled for next year.

American Airlines Center

2500 Victory Ave.

Currently closed. The AAC will, however, be converted to a polling location in time for the November election, so make sure you’re registered to vote.

The Balcony Club

1825 Abrams Road, Suite B

Temporarily closed, but you can still watch livestreams on their Facebook page, and all that jazz.

Beauty Bar

2805 Main St.

Temporarily closed.

The Blue Light

2811 Main St.

Permanently closed after less than two years. All the reason to be blue.

The Bomb Factory

2814 Commerce St.

Temporarily closed. Which really...bombs

Braindead Brewing

2626 Main St.

Open for carryout only.

Bucky Moonshine’s

2912 Elm St.

Open for dine-in or carryout. No music events currently scheduled.

Canton Hall

2727 Canton St.

Temporarily closed, however, you can virtually “rent” venue space for corporate events.

Chocolate Secrets

3926 Oak Lawn Ave.

Open to shop for tasty confections. No music events planned for the near future.

City Tavern

1514 Elm St., Suite 111

Open for food, drinks and sporting events. No music events planned for the near future.

The Common Table

2917 Fairmount St.

Permanently closed back in January, but the Frisco location is still open.

Concrete Cowboy - Dallas

2512 Cedar Springs Road

Open.

Club Dada

2720 Elm St.

Temporarily closed.

The Crescent Club

200 Crescent Court

Open for golf, socially distanced fitness classes and dining. No music events scheduled for the near future.

Deep Ellum Art Co.

3200 Commerce St.

Temporarily closed but hosting livestreams and virtual galleries. You can support local artists by buying their work on the Deep Ellum Art Co. website, or by making a CashApp, PayPal or Venmo donation to DeepEllumArtCo.

Deep Ellum Brewery

2823 St. Louis St.

For the time being, Deep Ellum Brewery has rebranded as Deep Ellum Kitchen and Taproom, where the menu is composed of locally sourced breads and meats. There are currently no music events scheduled.

Dos Equis Pavillion

3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave.

Temporarily closed.

Double Wide

3510 Commerce St.

Temporarily closed. But you can support by purchasing merch on their website.

Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

1950 Market Center Blvd.

Open for dine-in and carryout. No music events scheduled in the near future.

Flying Saucer

14999 Montfort Drive

Opening for drinks and bites beginning Sept. 4. Live shows to return later.

The Foundry

2303 Pittman St.

Temporarily closed.

The Free Man

2626 Commerce St.

Deep Ellum’s renowned jazz bar is back in socially distanced action. Guests can enjoy live music on weekends, plus the “all tea, no shade” brunch every Saturday.

Gas Monkey

10110 E. Technology Blvd.

Local bands and musicians are still putting on shows, but seating is socially distanced. Some shows are free to watch in the audience or at home, while others cost around $10.

The Goat

7248 Gaston Ave.

Temporarily closed.

Granada Theater

3524 Greenville Ave.

Lots of live music events and movie screenings scheduled for the fall. You can also enjoy great food at their restaurant, Sundown at Granada.

The HiFi

1323 N. Stemmons Freeway

Temporarily closed.

High and Tight

2701 Main St., Suite 180

Temporarily closed, but hopefully not for long. This barbershop is too cool to “fade” into oblivion.

House of Blues

2200 N. Lamar St.

Temporarily closed, with most shows rescheduled with new dates for 2021.

Jaxon Beer Garden

311 S. Akard St.

Open for live music, food and cocktails. Plus, catch all of the big games on over 25 screens.

The Kessler Theater

1230 W Davis St.

Temporarily closed, with most shows rescheduled in 2021.

Lizard Lounge

2424 Swiss Ave.

Permanently closed. And unfortunately, we can’t be too emo about it because they were the only place that did emo nites.

Longhorn Ballroom

216 Corinth St.

Currently for sale.

Longhorn Ice House

1901 W. Northwest Highway

Open for food, drinks and live music

Louie Louie’s Dueling Piano Bar

2605 Elm St.

Temporarily closed, but they have launched a musical performance series on YouTube called Boarded Up.

Mama Tried

215 Henry St.

Temporarily closed.

Meyerson Symphony Center

2301 Flora St.

The Meyerson is set to launch a series of performances this fall called Next Stage. All Next Stage performances will be performed by smaller, socially distanced orchestras. There will be no intermissions and only 50 to 75 people will be permitted in the audience.

Music Hall at Fair Park

909 1st Ave.

Temporarily closed.

The Nines

2911 Main St.

Temporarily closed, but their regular performers will be hosting paid livestreams via Twitch. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Off the Record

2716 Elm St.

Temporarily closed.

Opening Bell Coffee

1409 S. Lamar St.

Open for coffee, light bites and music. There are no major shows scheduled, but you can show off your talents during open mic nights on Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

Pecan Lodge

2702 Main St.

Despite a small fire in the smokehouse, Pecan Lodge is still open for carryout. No live music events planned for the near future.

Poor David’s Pub

1313 S. Lamar St.

Temporarily closed, but they will be livestreaming shows via Facebook.

RBC

2617 Commerce St.

Temporarily closed. But upon reopening, guests can look forward to a remodeled rooftop and patio.

Reno’s Chop Shop

210 N. Crowdus St.

Open for drinks. No music events planned for the near future.

Revelers Hall

412 N. Bishop Ave.

Enjoy live music while munching on cheese boards and sipping cocktails. On nights when bands are performing, an additional $5 will be added onto your tab.

R.L.’s Blues Palace

3100 Grand Ave., Dallas

Opened this past weekend for a Labor Day concert. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Ruins

2653 Commerce St.

Open for socially distanced dining and cocktails. No music events scheduled until 2021.

Sons of Hermann Hall

3414 Elm St.

Temporarily closed but will be livestreaming performances by local artists on their Facebook page.

The Rustic

3656 Howell St.

Enjoy live musical performances on The Rustic’s open air, socially distanced patio. Most of these performances are free, but some may cost around $25.

Sandaga 813

813 Exposition Ave, Dallas

Temporarily closed.

Single Wide

2110 Greenville Ave., Dallas.

Temporarily closed (see Double Wide.)

SoHo Food and Jazz

5290 Belt Line Road

Permanently closed.

Stereo Live

2711 Storey Lane

Temporarily closed.

South Side Ballroom / Music Hall

1135 S. Lamar St.

Temporarily closed.

Three Links

2704 Elm St.

Temporarily closed but livestreaming performances via Facebook.

Tradewinds

2843 W. Davis St.

Temporarily closed but will be holding food pop-ups occasionally. You can help support Tradewinds by donating to their GoFundMe.

Trees

2709 Elm St.

Temporarily closed.

Truck Yard Dallas

5624 Sears St.

While Truck Yard’s location in The Colony is slowly getting back in action, Truck Yard’s Lower Greenville location recently announced that they will be opening soon, with extra sanitation staff on deck.

Twilite Lounge

2640 Elm St., Deep Ellum

Temporarily closed, but you can make a Venmo donation to @soulbastard to help keep this beloved watering hole afloat

Virgin Hotels

1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.

Open for poolside fun and yoga classes. No music events scheduled in the near future.

Denton

Andy’s Bar

122 N. Locust St., Denton

Temporarily closed.

Armadillo Ale Works

221 S. Bell Ave., Denton

Open for socially distanced brew sessions, plus drive-in concerts scheduled for the fall.

Dan’s SilverLeaf

103 Industrial St., Denton

Temporarily closed, but streaming live concerts on their Facebook page. Upon reopening, guests can look forward to new picnic benches and a classic country vintage juicebox.

Harvest House

331 E. Hickory St., Denton

Temporarily closed.

L.S.A. Burger Co.

113 W. Hickory St., Denton

Open for dining and drinks. No music events scheduled for the near future.

Red’s Yard

410 N. Bell Ave., Denton

Formerly Backyard on Bell, Red’s Yard is open for drinkin’, chillin’ and grillin’. They have a few live music events lined up for the fall.

Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio

411 E. Sycamore St., Denton

Temporarily closed.

Fort Worth

The Basement Bar

105 W. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth

Open for beers and bites. No music events scheduled anytime soon.

Bass Performance Hall

525 Commerce St., Fort Worth

Temporarily closed, with performances rescheduled for next year.

Billy Bob’s

2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth

Billy Bob’s has several socially-distanced concerts scheduled for the fall, as well as line-dancing lessons on Saturdays.

Concrete Cowboy - Fort Worth

2901 Crockett St., Fort Worth

Open.

Dickie’s Arena

1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth.

No music events scheduled in the near future, however, Dickie’s Arena recently reopened for a Professional Bull Rider’s event. Fans were allowed to watch from the stands.

Flying Saucer - Fort Worth

111 E. 3rd St., Fort Worth

Open for beers and bites. No music events scheduled for the near future.

Fred’s Texas Cafe

915 Currie St., Fort Worth

Open for dine-in, carry out and delivery. No music events scheduled in the near future.

Lola’s Trailer Park

2735 W 5th St., Fort Worth

Temporarily closed

Magnolia Motor Lounge

3005 Morton St., Fort Worth

Temporarily closed.

Main at Southside

1002 S. Main St., Fort Worth

Temporarily closed, but live streaming concerts on their Facebook page.

Panther Island Pavilion

395 Purcey St., Fort Worth

The water portion is open, where guests can enjoy live music while floating, tubing and kayaking, all within a safe social distance from each other.

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar - Fort Worth

621 Houston St., Fort Worth

Temporarily closed but still offering catering and music for private parties.

Rail Club

3101 Joyce Dr., Fort Worth

Open, but only because they are defying government orders.

Ridglea Theater

6025 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

Several socially distanced shows will be resuming this fall, including Kendi Jean’s album release party.

Scat Jazz Lounge

111 W. 4th St., Suite 11., Fort Worth

Temporarily closed.

Shipping & Receiving

201 S. Calhoun St., Fort Worth

Temporarily closed.

Frisco

Concrete Cowboy - Frisco

3685 The Star Blvd., Suite 120, Frisco

Open.

Frisco Rail Yard

9040 First St., Frisco

Open for drinks, food and live music.

Toyota Stadium

9200 World Cup Way, Frisco.

No music events scheduled until next year, however FC Dallas soccer matches are still taking place. Guests must wear proper face covering and remain 6 feet apart from other guests.

Garland

Granville Arts Center

300 N. 5th St., Garland

This multipurpose art venue has been open at a limited capacity but still been holding virtual art exhibits. They are set to host a production of Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical this October.

Marigold House

1414 Resistol Road, Garland.

A few musical performances have taken place since COVID, but there are none scheduled in the near future. You can, however, support Marigold House by grabbing a slice at MillHouse Pizzeria.

Grand Prairie

The Theatre at Grand Prairie

1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie

Temporarily closed, with many shows already rescheduled for next year.

Irving / Las Colinas

The Ranch

857 W. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving

The Ranch will be launching country-themed music nights this fall. Catch performances by Jessica McVey, Faron Lee and more.

Toyota Music Factory

316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving

No shows scheduled in the arena, however, guests can enjoy DJ sets and performances by local vocalists in the surrounding restaurants.

Lewisville

Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater

100 N. Charles St., Lewisville

Currently open for galleries and photo exhibits. Concerts will be taking place, but only for streaming online.

McKinney

Hank’s Texas Grill

1310 N Central Expressway, McKinney

Temporarily closed, but you can make a Venmo donation at @HanksTexas-Grill to keep this bar afloat.

Tupps Brewery

721 Anderson St., McKinney

Open for beer pickups only.

Plano

The Box Garden at Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

If you’re feeling boxed in at home, make a trip to The Box Garden in Plano. You can catch performances by Van Halen and Duran Duran tribute bands, Texas Rangers watch parties and movie screenings.

Haywire

5901 Winthrop St., Suite 110, Plano

Every Saturday night, Haywire will have live country musical performances from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Love and War in Texas

601 E. Plano Parkway, Plano

Open for dine-in and carryout. Several music events scheduled for the fall.

Sambuca360

7200 Bishop Road, Suite 270, Plano

Sambuca360 has applied for a food and beverage license and is awaiting approval to reopen as a restaurant.

Richardson

Lockwood Distilling Co.

506 Lockwood Drive, Richardson

Open for cocktails, dine-in and carryout. No music events scheduled in the near future.

Six Springs Tavern

147 N. Plano Road, Richardson

Reopened with food, drinks and live music this past weekend.

Sachse

Brick Tavern

7340 TX 78, Sachse

Open for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Currently no music events scheduled.