Fans Express Outrage Over Power Trip’s Pantera Tour Announcement

Since their live performance comeback following the untimely death of founding vocalist Riley Gale in 2020, Power Trip has been shrouded in controversy over a contentious legal battle with Gale’s estate (as well as the scandal surrounding guitarist Blake Ibanez’ anti-Palestinian social media posts). The outrage continues as fans denounce Power Trip’s decision to join this European tour in the face of Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo’s track record of flagrant public displays of nazism.
In a 2018 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Riley Gale explicitly condemned Anselmo in an explanation of the band’s previous decision against touring alongside his side-project band.
Gale explained, “We turned down a Superjoint Ritual tour, mainly because I don’t want to be associated with (former Pantera singer) Phil Anselmo, I didn’t know him personally, but I know he has gotten in trouble for saying a lot of stupid s— (celebrating ‘white power’ on stage, for which he later apologized). I didn’t want to be in the position of defending that. It’s down to what kind of band we want to be associated with, as people as much as anything musical.”
In 2019, Gale tweeted (on the platform now operating as X) a shaming of Anselmo for touring under the name Pantera shortly after the death of founding drummer Vinnie Paul. In the tweet's posthumous context of Power Trip continuing on without Gale, the sentiment reads as a chilling and tragic self-fulfilling prophecy.
A myriad of critical comments have been removed from the official Power Trip Instagram page, including those pictured below:
I just can't get on board with this, Dimebag and Riley would be pissed, Phil should be shunned for the n*zi salute shit— BertDerpDerp (@derp_bert) September 16, 2024
Justified Arrogance posted a screenshot from a privately maintained message board insisting the band was “cashing in [a] dead band mate’s legacy”.
As of now, neither Power Trip nor Pantera have responded to the public uproar, and it appears the show will go on despite fan reaction.