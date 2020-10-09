Music News: Texas-OU Weekend Concerts and St. Vincent Comes Streaming

Dallas music fans mourned the passing of two music legends this week. Houston-born singer Johnny Nash will always be remembered for his 1972 hit “I Can See Clearly Now.” Eddie Van Halen, who died after a long battle with throat cancer on Oct. 6, is remembered for his incredible versatility as a rock guitar god.

Denton pop-punk band New Heroes released their new single called “Waiting” late last week featuring vocals from Sterling Gavinski of The Happy Alright. Reminiscent of Something Corporate, New Heroes’ sound is sure to make some nostalgic for alternative radio from the mid-00s

Indie-alternative band The Robot Bonfire released their latest EP, Circuitry, on Oct. 4. The release has an original sound that fuses emo and techno into something a listener can truly find themselves lost in.

On Oct. 5, post-hardcore band Hoaries released single “UNGH” from their upcoming album Rocker Shocker. On their Facebook page, the band suggests that listeners play the song at full volume as they wait in line to pick their kids up from school and that “Let’s get blacked out” is the chorus you’ve been waiting for.

Austin rock band Holy Roller Baby release their new album Frenzy on Oct. 9. Their debut album was recorded at Radiohead’s Courtyard Studios with Ian Davenport (Band of Skulls, Demob Happy, Supergrass) as producer. The band has described this album as a turning point in their sound, fusing Motown soul into their classic Southern rock vibe.

Also on Oct. 9, Rubber Gloves in Denton kicks off its Bloodbath Double Feature Concert Series featuring a live performance by Wee-Beasties and a screening of Jason Lives: Friday the 13th VI. The Wee-Beasties’ live performance will be streamed live for folks who wish to stay at home. Those attending will also be able to purchase food and drinks.

The Rustic has been hosting a live music showcase in celebration of Texas-OU weekend. On Oct. 9 from 9:30-11 p.m., the venue will host “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” featuring a special performance by Taylor Nicks dedicated to the country queens of the ‘90s.

Rock band The Dirty Shirts released their new single “Ol’ Chains Romance” this week. The duo of Cameron Moreland and Nick Santa Maria met in Mississippi many years ago, and this project is the culmination of years of keeping in touch after bonding over music.

St. Vincent will be livestreaming her Austin City Limits Music Festival set at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. The livestream set will feature segments from her 2018 festival performance.

The voices of two favorite nu metal bands have announced that they will be touring together. Staind’s Aaron Lewis and Godsmack’s Sully Erna will be bringing their American Drive-In Tour through Fair Park on October 22nd. Cars will be limited to four guests per vehicle. Tickets are on sale now.

Red Zeppelin Records in McKinney announced its Halloween party this week. The event will kick off Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m. Patrons will be able to get their favorite punk haircut for just $5 — Mohawk, rat tail, the chelsea mullet, devils lock, liberty spikes, undercut. Leah Lane from Rosegarden Funeral Party is set to DJ the event.

Upcoming Shows

Mike Randall & the High Road and Alex Aguilar will play Oct. 9 at Mama Tried in Deep Ellum in celebration of Texas-OU weekend.

On Oct. 9 and 10, the Haltom Theater will host the Haltom Metal Fest featuring Bull by the Horn and Cutthroat Conspiracy. Cover is $10 and parking is free.

On Oct. 10, Jason Herrin and Atlantis Aquarius will play a 6 p.m. concert at Texas Ale Project. BYO Chair.

Also on Oct. 10, The Mammal Virus and Siamese Hips will play a release party at Main at South Side in Fort Worth.

Sunday, Oct. 11, Brandon Callies will play an acoustic set from 3- 6 pm on Sundown At Granada’s outdoor patio. Jeremy Norvelle will play 6 – 9 pm.