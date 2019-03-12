Jon Pattie Ditches Engineering and Releases EP Reflections, Vol. I

Days before taking the stage at SXSW, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jon Pattie is busier than ever. Hot off of the premiere of his newest music video, “Won’t Be Young,” the Dallas native has a lot in store for his return to Austin, where he graduated from the University of Texas.

Pattie wrote “Won’t Be Young” while working a seven-month internship with a consulting company as a chemical engineer. Finding himself feeling miserable and unfulfilled in engineering, Pattie knew he had to reignite his true passion, which had always been in music.

“While I enjoyed the challenge of the [engineering] industry, I didn’t see myself making a career out of it,” Pattie says. "‘Won’t Be Young’ was me simply writing out how I felt at the time and coming to terms with the fact that I couldn’t see myself working 30 to 40 years as an engineer.”