Jon Pattie Ditches Engineering and Releases EP Reflections, Vol. I

Days before taking the stage at SXSW, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jon Pattie is busier than ever. Hot off of the premiere of his newest music video, “Won’t Be Young,” the Dallas native has a lot in store for his return to Austin, where he graduated from the University of Texas.
Pattie wrote “Won’t Be Young” while working a seven-month internship with a consulting company as a chemical engineer. Finding himself feeling miserable and unfulfilled in engineering, Pattie knew he had to reignite his true passion, which had always been in music.
“While I enjoyed the challenge of the [engineering] industry, I didn’t see myself making a career out of it,” Pattie says. "‘Won’t Be Young’ was me simply writing out how I felt at the time and coming to terms with the fact that I couldn’t see myself working 30 to 40 years as an engineer.”
Pattie always knew he wanted to make music, having played guitar and been in bands since high school, but societal pressures made him feel as though he needed a degree in some sort of math or science field.
“I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of math and science concepts,” Pattie says. “But once I actually saw what that life would be like, I pretty quickly committed myself 100 percent to music.”
Within a month of completing his bachelor's degree in 2017, Pattie moved to Nashville with a goal to make a name for himself. Since moving to Nashville, Pattie has released an EP called Reflections, Vol. I, which is the first of a four-part series.
Having no major-label backing, Pattie’s projects are funded completely out of pocket, with additional help from the fan base he’s built up over the years. He cites his fans, family and mentors as motivation to keep going.
“The development an artist has to go through to move from being an amateur to a professional requires a lot of time, effort and guidance,” Pattie says. “Finding the right mentors has been a struggle I didn’t see when I first set out to make a name for myself. But with patience and positivity, I have been able to align myself with people who I wholeheartedly trust with helping to guide my career to its destination.”
Reflections, Vol. I serves as Pattie’s introduction to the world, and Pattie says Vol. II will dive more into the nitty-gritty details of his growth and development as a man and musician.
“As I've grown more into myself, I've found certain aspects of my life are lacking in some way,” Pattie says. “One of these is an internal sense of loneliness because of a lack of connection with those around me and the world as a whole.”
Pattie promises to bring a set filled with energy, passion and emotion to SXSW. He will play Friday, March 15, at Still Austin Whiskey Co.
“It’s always a thrill to be able to step in front of new people and entertain them with my music,” Pattie says.
After SXSW, Pattie will return to Nashville to finish recording Reflections, Vol. II. Although the new EP has no set release date, Pattie plans to record at a continuous rate.
“The music industry is about being in it for the long term,” Pattie says. “A lot of the ‘overnight successes’ really spend years and years of time and energy building themselves into the successful behemoths they become. This is how any new musician needs to look at a career in the music industry.”
