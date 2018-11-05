Jazz Musician and Dallas Native Roy Hargrove Dies At 49 From Heart Complications

Renowned Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Roy Hargrove died Friday at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan at the age of 49. According to his manager via a Facebook post, Hargrove’s death was due to cardiac arrest related to complications from his battle with kidney disease. He reportedly had been on dialysis for 13 years.
Hargrove, a trumpeter, was born in Waco but grew up in Oak Cliff and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. At age 17, Wynton Marsalis became a mentor of Hargrove, allowing him to perform with his band and helping him book work with established musicians.
Hargrove’s musical output was prolific. He released his debut album Diamond in the Rough at the age of 20, and for nearly 30 years, he put out a new project almost annually. In addition to his individual projects, Hargrove collaborated with the likes of Erykah Badu, D’Angelo, Common, The Roots and countless jazz musicians.
Hargrove is survived by his wife Aida and his daughter Kamala. A memorial is being planned, but details thus far have not been announced.
