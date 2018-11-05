Jazz Musician and Dallas Native Roy Hargrove Dies At 49 From Heart Complications

Renowned Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Roy Hargrove died Friday at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan at the age of 49. According to his manager via a Facebook post, Hargrove’s death was due to cardiac arrest related to complications from his battle with kidney disease. He reportedly had been on dialysis for 13 years.

Hargrove, a trumpeter, was born in Waco but grew up in Oak Cliff and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. At age 17, Wynton Marsalis became a mentor of Hargrove, allowing him to perform with his band and helping him book work with established musicians.