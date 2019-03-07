Dallas Hip-Hop Producer Sikwitit Teams Up With Airbit

Dallas-based hip-hop producer Sikwitit has hit his stride over the last five years. He’s won numerous beat battle tournaments, produced the lion's share of Bobby Sessions’ RVLTN (Chapter 1) and crafted tracks for Snow Tha Product, Dave East and 21 Savage, to name a few. It’s arguable his most impressive achievement could be the success he’s had partnering with various corporations to create opportunities for other producers.

In 2018, Sikwitit was brought on as a brand ambassador for Airbit. The U.K.-based Airbit is the world’s leading online platform for producers to sell and license their work. More than 200,000 producers use its services. This partnership will take Sikwitit overseas to the U.K. July 13-19 for the Airbit Academy Music Producer Retreat.

“Wasim [Khamlichi], the CEO of Airbit, called and asked if I was interested and available to be a mentor for the producers,” Sikwitit says. “They felt because of my personality, social media presence and national influence that I would be a great addition to the team.”