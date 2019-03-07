Dallas Hip-Hop Producer Sikwitit Teams Up With Airbit

Dallas-based hip-hop producer Sikwitit has hit his stride over the last five years. He’s won numerous beat battle tournaments, produced the lion's share of Bobby Sessions’ RVLTN (Chapter 1) and crafted tracks for Snow Tha Product, Dave East and 21 Savage, to name a few. It’s arguable his most impressive achievement could be the success he’s had partnering with various corporations to create opportunities for other producers.
In 2018, Sikwitit was brought on as a brand ambassador for Airbit. The U.K.-based Airbit is the world’s leading online platform for producers to sell and license their work. More than 200,000 producers use its services. This partnership will take Sikwitit overseas to the U.K. July 13-19 for the Airbit Academy Music Producer Retreat.
“Wasim [Khamlichi], the CEO of Airbit, called and asked if I was interested and available to be a mentor for the producers,” Sikwitit says. “They felt because of my personality, social media presence and national influence that I would be a great addition to the team.”
The retreat is invite-only; producers must apply to attend via airbit.com. The programming will consist of workshops related to business aspects of the music industry and networking and production techniques. In addition to other duties, Sikwitit will teach a course on networking and building relationships.
Sikwitit has always had a “pay it forward” mentality.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to give back," he says. "I’m such an advocate for up-and-coming producers because I’m not too far removed from where they are. I just want to help them in their process. Most people in the music industry are selfish with the knowledge they have. I was fortunate to have people pour into my career and help me, so I want to be that for others. We need to help each other grow."
Business and networking aside, music is at the heart of the retreat. The organizers and staff hope this event will help participants transition from making good beats to becoming great producers. There will be plenty of tracks created and collaborations from those in attendance.
“It’s gonna be dope to see talented individuals from all walks of life come together in one room," Sikwitit says. "Whatever we create I know is gonna be special."
Although giving back and making good music are at the forefront of Sikwitit’s motivation for participating in this event, there is one other individual goal he will accomplish by being involved.
“I’ve been out of the country before, but this is my first time going overseas for my music career," he says. "I have always wanted to take my talents overseas and I really believe this is the beginning of that."
Sikwitit’s career seemingly will involve producing events and music. The last few years he’s worked with the producer/writer online community iStandard to create programming at SXSW. This year he’ll bring Airbit into the fold as well.
