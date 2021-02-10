DeeVine Is a Womanist, Not a Feminist

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

While she may be fairly new to the hip-hop scene, rapper DeeVine has built an impressive resume throughout her 26 years of life.

The artist finds creative ways outside of making music to get in touch with her spirit and womanhood. On her new single “Remind Yah,” she shouts out her fellow women, and herself, and also gives a reminder to men that a woman’s validation comes from within.

DeeVine is a proponent of female empowerment, but she doesn’t feel comfortable rocking a feminist label. Rather, she believes in womanism, which she feels is a more intersectional approach to equality and a concept she learned about during her five-year stint in the military.

“Feminism claims to include all women, but a lot of times, we don’t see the issues that pertain to Black women and women of color,” DeeVine says. “During that time [in the military], I was exposed to a lot of different issues that I dealt with just being a Black woman in a leadership position. That’s when I kind of realized the differences and started doing more research.”

In her research, she found works by Alice Walker, who first coined the term “womanism.” Her learning was followed by a self-care journey and a newfound ability to affirm herself.

When she began to find solace on her own, DeeVine noticed that her friends and family began to treat her differently, she says, as they weren’t used to her “exposing elements of who she was.” This served as the inspiration for “Remind Yah.”

“It was just an empowerment song to these people saying regardless of how I portray myself, or regardless of how women portrayed themselves, you're still a queen,” she says. “I got to a point where I realized I validate myself. And so that was me saying, let me remind you now I'm a queen, regardless of how you look at it. She's the queen, regardless of how you look at her because she owns herself. And that's what it's all about.”

“Remind Yah” precedes the upcoming A Black Girl Sermon set for release on Feb. 26. The EP will contain five tracks, and DeeVine says it embodies “the different experiences that we enter as Black women.”

DeeVine also sells handmade products through her DeeVine Feminine shop. Her fascination with oils, body sprays and loungewear began at a young age when she discovered sprays from Victoria’s Secret, which set off her childhood allergies.

“My allergies just couldn't take it,” DeeVine says, “and what I learned is that a lot of these products are made with toxic chemicals and stuff that could be harmful, so I just started making my own fragrances and oils with natural products.”

DeeVine is disciplined about her many forms of self-care, such as working out, doing yoga and stretching. As a Pisces, she says, she feels mostly centered when she is in water and frequently finds herself taking what she calls “gratitude baths.”

“During that time, I'm just expressing gratitude to God, the universe and my spirit team for just everything,” DeeVine says. “I feel like in the world that we currently live in, with so much going on, so much negativity out there, sometimes it's hard to find things to be grateful for. And so for me, it's just my time to be centered because when you're in water, it centers you, it helps to ground you. I speak aloud, I set my intentions, and I just express gratitude to the whole spirit team for everything.”'

Watch the video for “Remind Yah” below: