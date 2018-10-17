Rapper Yella Beezy's Rapid Rise Halted After Drive-By Shooting

Oak Cliff rapper Deandre Conway’s career was turning a corner at the beginning of 2018. Better known as Yella Beezy, he was fresh off the release of a new album (Lite Work, Vol 2), had just signed a record deal with L.A. Reid’s Hitco and was finally generating buzz outside of Dallas. His album’s breakout hit “That’s on Me” generated enough to catch the eye of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who invited Conway to open shows for them in Arlington and Houston this September.

Just a little more than a month after the biggest show of his career, Conway was shot three times early Sunday, Oct. 14, on the Sam Rayburn Tollway, Capt. Jesse Hunter of Lewisville's police department says. Conway survived and was hospitalized. They kept him through Monday for observation, Hunter says. No arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.