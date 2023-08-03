Dallas Singer Honey Daii Is Catching Listeners With Her Sweet R&B

In the vibrant world of Dallas R&B, Honey Daii is making her sweet presence felt. The singer-songwriter stands out with her powerful vocals and heartfelt honesty after making a graceful transition from gospel to R&B with her upcoming project Epiphany.



The singer captivates listeners through her soul-stirring melodies and thought-provoking storytelling. But her artistic journey goes beyond the music, as she advocates for mental health and strives to bring positivity and empowerment to the forefront of her artistry.



Daii's humble beginnings paved the way. She remembers her first foray into the R&B scene, which took place at the Island Spot in Dallas. It was during the venue's poetry and open mic night that she first stepped onto a stage to sing publicly since her days in choir.



“I grew up in the church, and I was in the choir, but I was super shy,” Daii says. “I never liked to sing in front of people, but I had this one friend who was like, ‘If you don’t use your gifts you will lose them.”



She was a regular performer at the Island Spot event, mesmerizing the crowd with covers from India.Arie and SZA. This marked the moment when her love affair with performance truly blossomed and she learned to unleash her vocal prowess.



Every artist experiences a pivotal moment. For Honey Daii, this breakthrough came with her original songs “Pull Up” and "Cool Breeze." These sentimental tracks were part of her introduction, representing her first official venture into R&B. Nervous yet determined, she took the stage at Vibes Texas, pouring her soul into the microphone. The response was overwhelming, as fans flocked to her social media, commending her raw talent and genuine artistry. This affirmation was a turning point for the singer, and it fueled her confidence to further explore her potential.



Honey Daii is a vocal advocate for mental health. In 2018, she experienced a transformative period in her life after being prompted to seek therapy for her own well-being. For two years, she immersed herself in the healing process, discovering the power of releasing deep-seated emotions. This journey instilled in her a passion for mental health advocacy, particularly in the African American community.



“It really taught me how to articulate my thoughts, to be able to process what I had gone through, to be able to release some things that were probably bringing in the same stuff," she says. "And I believe in generational curses, I believe if you are not aware of your subconscious and your unconscious thoughts, they can creep into your life and show up in different ways.”



The singer emphasizes the importance of nurturing one's mental well-being to break free from destructive cycles. She believes that by addressing mental health issues and raising awareness, individuals can lead more fulfilling and empowered lives. Through her music, she aims to provide solace, encouragement and a sense of understanding to those who may be struggling.



“The Honey Daii that you are going to see is just being a positive figure in music,” she says. “I feel like we got a lot of toxic music. I know that word is overused these days and has lost its impact, but I would just like to shine a different light within our culture because Black people and our music has so much depth and so many places it can go, and I just feel like if my music can help make the Black home better, then why not do that?”



Honey Daii takes control of her artistic vision through the production of her music videos. Drawing inspiration from her background in theater and photography, she creates visually stunning and captivating visuals that complement her songs.

By actively participating in the creative process, Honey Daii maintains artistic integrity and ensures that her vision is accurately portrayed. Through her music videos, she aims to create a multidimensional experience that leaves a lasting impression on viewers, amplifying the impact of her music.



As she continues to evolve as an artist, Honey Daii is preparing to release her full EP Epiphany on Sept. 7, which she says will reflect her growth and artistic maturity. Building on the success of her previous releases, she aims to create a cohesive body of work that showcases her versatility.



The album was completed in 2020.



“I had CDs printed and the whole project, 12 songs, ready to roll,” Daii says. “I had photo shoots, cards and a website. I had a lot of stuff prepared for this project, it just wasn’t ready to be put out.”



The original list of 12 tracks has been downsized to six, but there will be an opportunity for a special edition print where fans can get all 12 songs.



To enhance the storytelling aspect of her album, Honey Daii has planned a series of scripted monologues and videos in which she will act in the lead role, portraying herself.



These elements will serve as a window into the world of Epiphany and the journey that led her to this moment. Viewers will see flashbacks to Honey Daii's earlier artistic endeavors and her transformation as an artist.



She's also setting her sights set on collaborations with other artists and wants to forge meaningful connections to create authentic musical experiences.



Honey Daii harbors a passion for fashion and self-expression. She explores the intersection of music and personal style and would like to venture into the world of fashion design.



The release of the music video for "Summer Heat," a standout rogue release that she released in 2022, will be an emotionally evocative experience, she says. She recently released a music video for “Bestfriend.” Meanwhile, she wants to be a best friend to all.