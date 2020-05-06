 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

What's in a name? Kristina Corona has been experiencing pandemic popularity.EXPAND
Brianna LeFrere

It Took a Pandemic, but Dallas Singer Kristina Corona Is Finally Getting Noticed

Alex Gonzalez | May 6, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

While it may be a tough time to have the name "Corona" associated with your brand, it's a name that's working well for a local singer-songwriter. Kristina Corona is gaining lots of local recognition with her song “Missing,” which has been picked up for radio play on Dallas stations.

Corona describes “Missing” as a reflection on her childhood. She says that no matter how privileged and fortunate our childhoods may be, we all look back and think that something may have been missing.

“Everybody’s childhood is pretty eventful, but everybody has pain too,” Corona says. “I think when we start getting older in life, we try to fill holes in our lives that we didn’t get to mend. This song is about loving yourself first and figuring out what is hurting you, so you can fill yourself with your own love and not be dependent on other people.”

Corona’s vocals are soft in tone, with many of her tracks reminiscent of the Timbaland and Aaliyah era of the '90s and the 2000s. While many may listen to her songs and associate her sweet, smooth vocals with heartbreak, she says that her songs mostly come from an introspective place.

Such is the case on her most recent single, “Karma,” which she says she wrote after going through two breakups, back-to-back, first with a boyfriend of 10 years and then with a boyfriend of three years. While the title “Karma” might imply that the song is a revenge track, Corona insists that she wrote it about herself, while choosing to abstain from serious dating.

“Within that time frame, I think I really started to see things,” Corona says. “Your elders always tell you that you need to grow, and you never really understand what they mean until you do it. It’s not really a song about how karma is coming to get you; it’s about my own karma.”

Many artists are choosing to withhold their projects until the pandemic is over. Corona, however, has a busy month ahead of her. She will soon be releasing the video for “Karma,” as well as a new track called “Honest,” which will serve as the lead to her upcoming album, Doors Open.

Corona is in school for songwriting. She began taking songwriting courses in Los Angeles about four years ago, but didn’t pursue songwriting full time until she moved to Dallas last year. Last February, she released her debut single “Take Me Home.”

Corona is not having a hard time marketing her music. Luckily, she is maintaining a good sense of humor about her now-famous last name.

“I had somebody comment on one of my pictures saying ‘I guess not all coronas are bad,’” Corona says. “At first I thought ‘Maybe I should take my last name out and go with something else,’ but then I was like ‘You know what? This is my last name, it is what it is.’ The other day, I went to pick up food curbside, and they asked what my last name is, and I said ‘Corona,’ and the lady just kind of stared at me.”

Although Corona has had to miss out on opportunities due to the pandemic, she is using this time to perfect her album. Still, she says that this situation isn’t ideal.

“To be honest, it really sucks,” Corona says. “For a while, I would feel stuck, but after about a week or so of feeling sorry for myself, I decided not to let this stop me from making music. I still have responsibilities for school, but I don’t have to physically be anywhere, so I decided to really focus on my content.”

