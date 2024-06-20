 Sabrina Carpenter Dallas Concert Date Released for Short n’ Sweet Tour | Dallas Observer
Sabrina Carpenter Announces Dallas Concert Date on Her First-Ever Headlining Tour

"Espresso" anyone? The rising star's tour is stopping in Dallas.
June 20, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter will return to Dallas on her first-ever headline tour in October.
No need to keep begging “Please Please Please” for a Sabrina Carpenter tour this year. The singer just announced she’ll be working late this fall on her Short n’ Sweet Tour, which will stop in Dallas in October.

Carpenter has been appearing across the country at top festivals such as Coachella, but Dallas hasn't seen the singer since she visited last spring on her tour supporting emails i can't send at The Factory in Deep Ellum. This year, Carpenter’s first-ever headline tour will kick off on Sept. 23 and make its way to American Airlines Center on Oct. 30. Another Texas show will take place at the Moody Center in Austin on Oct. 28. English singer-songwriter Griff, who is one of three Short n’ Sweet Tour openers, will perform at both Lone Star concerts.

The singer’s tour announcement comes just over two weeks after she revealed her new album, Short n’ Sweet, will be released on Aug. 23. Carpenter has already released two top “song of the summer” contenders off the album, “Please Please Please” and “Espresso,” which continue to dominate streaming platforms, radio airwaves, TikTok trends and the like.

If you’re one of the few who've been spared from Carpenter’s 2024 earworm-y tracks, you likely recognize her from her recent viral outros from live performances of her hit song “Nonsense.” From the Eras Tour stage to BBC Radio, Carpenter changes the outro each night to make suggestive jokes unique to the city and venue she’s playing. Her last Dallas verse was, “Everything is bigger here in Dallas / Cowboys call me if you wanna practice / Make some noise if you would ever tap this.” This year, we predict some variation of a “Big D” reference.

General public sale for the Short n’ Sweet Tour will begin Friday, June 28. Presale tickets will be available by Cash App on Monday, June 24, and Team Sabrina on Tuesday, June 25, both at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for presale tickets at sabrinacarpenter.com/tour
