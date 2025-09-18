Danny Balis Introduces Sir Daniel Esq. With Gracelandia Listening Party

The idea of creating an alter ego is nothing new to North Texas music. Just ask John Dufilho, John Buffalo, John Singer Sergeant, Deathray Davies, or any other name Dufilho fancies for one of his myriad projects. Balis decided to take that same approach with his new record, saying, “The Sir Daniel Esquire concept is something that lives in a specific space. He’s actually a character that I’ve had conjured up in my mind for several years now.”
Gracelandia, released on Aug. 22, came about rather quickly. “I recorded ‘I Found A Way’ on a whim at my home studio. I sent it to Luke Sardello, whom I know to be a fan of space age pop, just to get his reaction,” Balis recalls. “He immediately wrote me back and wanted to release it as a single. I told him, 'Don’t we need a B-side?' And then I wrote eight more songs.”
Balis calls this album a loosely connected concept record, and he’s built an entire reality around the stories. He explains, “My favorite show is Mad Men. I’ve seen it seven times. For whatever reason, I deeply connect with that space. The lyrics follow this narrative of a wannabe Don Draper-type philanderer in 1959. He has an inflated self-image, but to women, he’s the worst mistake they’ve ever made.”
He adds, “This is all about putting something in my imagination to tape. The sound of the music is reflective to the story and images I have in my head about this person.”
That aesthetic is carried out in every detail. The music has a sort of mid-century modern retro vibe mixed with a bit of modern electronic flair to keep it fresh. Due in part to Balis’ love of classic sounds, his influences are front and center. “As far as inspiration, I love Les Baxter, Walter Wanderley, Radiohead, Pink Floyd, Martin Denny, Anne Phillips and Chet Baker. All of this in a weird combination informed the actual compositions,” he says.
Though Balis handles seven different instruments on the album and breathily croons Sir Daniel’s vocals, the project is really a who’s who of North Texas music. Nick Earl, James Driscoll, Skin Wade, Salim Nourallah, Jordan Richardson, Nigel Newton and others all put their mark on the project. And, having famous friends to help guide the songwriting process definitely helps. Balis says, “I was sending songs to Rhett Miller as I’d finish them and he was encouraging. Chris Holt has also been supportive. I send him stuff all the time. Subconsciously, we do this to impress our peers.”
Even with such a wealth of talent driving this project, Balis knows it’s going to be a hidden gem and not a huge pop anthem. “The people who seem to get it, it clicks with them. That’s a nice feeling. They connected with something in this,” he says. “I would’ve been fine just recording this at home on my own, for no other reason than I like the process of creating this stuff. Exploring this style opened up my mind to new things.”
But don’t expect to see these songs being toured around the country or even being played live at home. Balis plans for them to pop up in unique ways. They’ll be available for use in movies, commercials and other creative outlets. Balis says, “We’re waiting to get instrumental mixes. It’s just a matter of connecting with industry people who are looking for music.”
Sir Daniel Esq. Listening Party and Curated Cocktail EventThere will, however, be an official listening party at Akai, a Japanese-style speakeasy, in the Arts District today for free on a first-come, first-served basis. “I thought about doing a handful of shows. For me, I’d much prefer to produce and work in studio sessions. I think I’m self-aware enough to know this is niche as fuck. I’m under no delusions to expect this will have mass appeal,” Balis admits. Even his successful Silver Skylarks project with Skin Wade has never played live.
This passion to focus on creating rather than gigging explains a lot about his creative drive. “Funny enough, I already have a follow-up written and in demo form. The story of the protagonist continues and largely ends in a trilogy where he becomes so delusional, he breaks bad and turns into a killer,” he says.
Balis continues, “I wouldn’t make this record again. I’m in a different headspace. This one is darker, more synth-driven. It’s very cinematic. Why would you want to make the same thing over and over again?”
So, will music lovers stumble upon this retro-tinged odyssey about a Mad Men-style philanderer and fall for this pulp fiction anti-hero? Balis wraps it up without a sugar coating. "This guy can't get out of his own way. There's no happy ending as life often has. He falls in love too easily, he's not a good person most of the time, and he's delusional. He's probably an amalgamation of tiny pieces of the worst versions of my past self mixed with fiction and fantasy."