Deep Ellum Block Party Announces 2024 Headliners

The Deep Ellum Block Party, an annual free event with live music, food and games thrown by the Deep Ellum Foundation, has announced the headliners for its 2024 event on Nov. 23, and they got some gets, y’all.
The Polyphonic Spree, the acclaimed Dallas choral rock band founded by Tripping Daisy’s Tim DeLaughter, and Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan will lead a lineup of yet-to-to-be-announced local acts.
"Playing the Deep Ellum Block Party is definitely going to feel like returning home in a way,” said DeLaughter in a statement to the press. “The early beginnings of Tripping Daisy and The Polyphonic Spree have Deep Ellum in their fabric.”
For some context on the bang for your buck (or lack of a buck): the Spree are also playing the Majestic Theater on Dec. 21, and Raekwon’s last Dallas show in 2023 was at The Factory in Deep Ellum. Tickets for their shows typically go for between $45 and $85.
That’s pretty crazy for a free concert already, and we haven’t even seen the undercard, which a statement to press promises will have “an eclectic mix of genres spanning from blues and punk to cumbia and beyond.” Last year’s lineup featured The Grays, Cure For Paranoia and Cayuga AllStars, so expectations are high.
(If you think your band is up to it, there’s still time to apply to play the festival.)
The music will provide a backdrop for a host of other activities including a scavenger hunt, a spelling bee and readings from psychics and tarot card readers. Live muralists will provide visual entertainment to pair with the musical variety and, as usual, the event will provide a great excuse to hang out at the historic venues and quirky bars that Deep Ellum offers year-round.
More information on the Deep Ellum Block Party, including updates on the lineup and activities, can be found on the Deep Ellum Foundation website.