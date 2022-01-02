Marc Rebillet's Energy Was More Infectious than COVID on New Year's Eve

click to enlarge Who can't relate to Rebillet's stage costumes now? Mike Brooks

Marc Rebillet's NYE show at the Factory was just ... nuts. Mike Brooks

Marc Rebillet was smoking hot on New Year's Eve. Mike Brooks

The crowd at "Loop Daddy" Marc Rebillet's show on New Year's Eve. Mike Brooks

Deep Ellum said goodbye to 2021 by partying on the streets, and most of all, inside the Factory. Mike Brooks

Marc Rebillet backstage at his New Year's Eve show at The Factory. Mike Brooks

Is Marc Rebillet more contagious than the omicron variant?It’s a fair question, or at least it was for a few hours on Friday night at the Factory in Deep Ellum. In just a couple of years, Lake Highlands' own Marc Rebillet has gone from insulting frat boys as part of his act at the Twilite Lounge to becoming a You Tube superstar and now, to having a career as a touring musician.In show business, timing is everything. Working from home in a robe and some designer underwear has become so much more relatable. Rebillet's electronic act, which was built in small clubs and through the virtual intimacy of a home camera system, surprisingly transfers well to a larger stage. His talent and personality just seem to expand to adapt to bigger venues.Shrugging off a relatively recent bout with COVID, as well as a crash on his single-wheel skateboard, Rebillet used the entire stage, the photo pit and the crowd as his personal playground. As the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, the stage became full of twerking dancers, his warmup acts, spark machines, fire extinguishers and balloons. In the middle of it all, Rebillet stood with an infectious smile. We all caught it.Back out in the real world, Deep Ellum was busy but not overwhelmed. Most of the clubs were open, but few were packed. The Dallas PD seems to have worked out the timing and location of street closures, which makes it a lot safer to make a drunken dash across Elm Street. A couple of Dallas Favorites (Rosegarden Funeral Party and FIT) were playing at Three Links while the Mississippi Bastard Project took over the Twilite Lounge.As we rolled into the first hour of 2022, the forecasted rain showers started and reminded most of us that play time was over. So far, 2022 doesn’t seem all that different, with rising prices, an uncertain job market, political flame wars and a pandemic that won’t go away. Damn it, we were supposed to leave all that behind.There is one thing that might make you feel a little better, though. Put on a robe and some cool underwear, uncork the leftover Champagne and do a Google search for Marc Rebillet.