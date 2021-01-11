Stop Asking Demi Lovato for a New Album, Goddammit

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Demi Lovato has been naïve. She didn't think an attempted coup was possible. But then it happened. Her heart is broken, she says.
Lovato's fans, known as Lovatics, can't be bothered with a coup, though. They're begging for Lovato's seventh album, which they refer to as "d7."
THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 7, 2021
I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.#impeachtrumptonight
"My heart is broken," Lovato tweeted with a screengrab from a Black Lives Matter Twitter account about racial double standards. "It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying 'where’s d7' or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country...
"THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. #impeachtrumptonight."
A quick Twitter search of "where's d7" shows a bunch of people tweeting about Lovato's tweet, but there don't seem to be any original tweets clamoring for the album. Though, to be fair, Lovato did say these were mostly in the comments.
Even though Lovato is "angry, embarrassed and ashamed," she is managing to work on "something special" in the studio — even though democracy is barely hanging on.
Comedian Meg Statler brilliantly mocked the tweet with a video sketch.
Demi Lovato right now: pic.twitter.com/LLTqK9x7WN— Meg Stalter (@megstalter) January 7, 2021
Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.