Stop Asking Demi Lovato for a New Album, Goddammit

Paige Skinner | January 11, 2021 | 4:00am
Stop breaking Demi's heart by asking about her album.
Stop breaking Demi's heart by asking about her album.
Rich Fury/Getty
Demi Lovato has been naïve. She didn't think an attempted coup was possible. But then it happened. Her heart is broken, she says.

Lovato's fans, known as Lovatics, can't be bothered with a coup, though. They're begging for Lovato's seventh album, which they refer to as "d7."

"My heart is broken," Lovato tweeted with a screengrab from a Black Lives Matter Twitter account about racial double standards. "It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying 'where’s d7' or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country...

"THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. #impeachtrumptonight."

A quick Twitter search of "where's d7" shows a bunch of people tweeting about Lovato's tweet, but there don't seem to be any original tweets clamoring for the album. Though, to be fair, Lovato did say these were mostly in the comments.

Even though Lovato is "angry, embarrassed and ashamed," she is managing to work on "something special" in the studio — even though democracy is barely hanging on.

Comedian Meg Statler brilliantly mocked the tweet with a video sketch.

Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

