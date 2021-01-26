Dezmond Walker Wants Us To Move on From Toxicity

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Through art, creators were able to navigate a pandemic and process the many tragedies that took place in 2020. With his new single “Move On,” which premiered last month, singer-songwriter Dezmond Walker shines a light on local artists as they share their stories.

Walker wrote “Move On” about a four-year relationship coming to an end.

“There would be very big moments, like a proposal, but when the wedding planning came, it just felt like I didn’t want to be a part of it,” Walker says. “And we were looking to buy a house, but everything I did just didn’t feel right. My heart wasn’t in it. So I was conflicted between trying to do the right thing and keeping family together. And I kept pushing my heart to the side.”

The song’s music video shows Walker singing alone, sitting on a couch, occasionally getting up to pace around an empty room, adding to the song’s cathartic, melancholy feel.

To promote the single, Walker launched what he called the "Move On" movement on Instagram, where local artists, singers, rappers and podcasters shared stories of moving on from things like heartbreak, toxicity and the expectations of others.

Throughout this process, Walker saw the strength of the Dallas creative community and learned that the best art comes from honesty.

"There are a lot of people here that respect vulnerability, and with that, it brought us all together a little bit closer, and it just made me realize that when we're real, that's when we win." – Dezmond Walker

“There are a lot of people here that respect vulnerability,” Walker says, “and with that, it brought us all together a little bit closer, and it just made me realize that when we're real, that's when we win.”

Walker grew up in Fort Worth, where he performed in various school and church choirs since he was in fifth grade. Some of his fondest memories include going to his grandparents’ house on weekends and listening to Sam Cooke with his grandfather.

When Walker was a teenager, his father decided to become a pastor, which led to Walker feeling conflicted in his own life choices.

“It was a lot of pressure, I'm not gonna lie,” Walker says. “It made me go crazy and made me kind of be more sneaky and things like that when it came to things I wanted to do. But eventually, I kind of found my balance and just honed in on just doing me and knowing I'm not a bad person. This is my dad's passion, this is his calling. And I’ve just gotta do me.”

In addition to singing, Walker also plays piano and handles some of the production on his work. He plans to release an EP this summer.

Walker hopes to inspire others and hopes that more people, specifically men, will feel compelled to face their demons.

“I don't know if a lot of men are willing to go that far, because of certain things in regard to pride,” Walker says. “And ego is definitely fostered in a lot of environments to just be like, ‘You're a man suck it up.’ I guess you can say it's very difficult for somebody to want to face their demons or, or even just think that they do have demons because of this crazy sense of pride.”