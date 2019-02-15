Music News: Beck, JLo and Kali Uchis Headline This Week's Concert Announcements

A pretty stellar group of artists have just made plans to head this way over the upcoming months. We've got Grammy and Tony Award winners, local favorites and longtime legends all packing DFW shows into their calendars.
Beck earned two Grammys last weekend as his recent album, Colors, took home both Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. He'll hit the road this summer for a lengthy amphitheater tour that also features local legends Spoon and Cage The Elephant. Dubbed The Night Running Tour, it will make a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion on July 27. Tickets are on sale Feb. 15 at livenation.com.
Jennifer Lopez, fresh off a polarizing Motown tribute performance at last week's Grammys, has announced a headlining tour of North American arenas. It's My Party: The Live Celebration outing will arrive at American Airlines Center for a midsummer shindig on June 24. Tickets are on sale "soon" at ticketmaster.com.
- Legendary rock band Heart anchor what should be an awesome day of music at Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 23. Their Love Alive Tour finds them rounding the country this summer with a variety of talented acts in tow. Locally, we'll be treated to an opening set by singer-songwriter Elle King. Tickets are on sale Feb. 15 at livenation.com.
Kali Uchis and Jorja Smith each put out stellar albums last year. The R&B/pop performers both traffic in dance-ready beats and tender, genuine ballads. Together, they're joining up for a co-headlining tour that will bring them to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on May 11. Tickets are on sale Feb. 15 at livenation.com.
Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon are bringing the noise to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory for a July 3 performance. The joint tour figures to raise decibel levels and pulverize the ear drums of those assembled in Irving that evening. Tickets are on sale Feb. 15 at livenation.com.
- Two darlings of the indie rock/Americana scene are joining forces for a joint North American summer tour. Jason Isbell and Father John Misty will bring their collective songwriting talents to the stage of The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on June 27. Erin Rae will be along for the supporting act. Tickets are on sale Feb. 15 at livenation.com.
- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory will host an April 24 performance from singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge. Her new album, The Medicine Show, will be released a few weeks prior to this show, so expect to hear a bevy of new tunes mixed in among the old favorites. Tickets are on sale Feb. 15 at livenation.com.
Bob Mould is celebrating 40 years of sweat, grit and rock 'n' roll. The former Husker Du frontman and longtime indie rock stalwart is hitting the road with his usual cohorts, Jon Wurster and Jason Narducy, for an extensive North American tour. He'll appear at The Granada Theater for an April 2 performance. Tickets are on sale now at prekindle.com.
- Musical virtuosos with traditions steeped in the bluegrass and folk genres, Railroad Earth have long been a popular concert ensemble. The New Jersey natives have built an impressive following that favors a Grateful Dead-like vibe when out in force. They'll play at The Granada Theater on April 4. Tickets are on sale Feb. 15 at prekindle.com.
- The Kessler Theater welcomes The Lone Bellow to town for an April 12 show. The Nashville-based trio, known for their soulful harmonies and mesmerizing live performances, are out touring as a stripped-back acoustic band in support of the recently released Restless EP. Tickets are on sale Feb. 15 at prekindle.com.
Tiger Darrow is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist based out of New York City. She crafts her music with intricate string arrangements and tastefully nuanced electronic beats, a method that has earned her the attention of many film, TV and advertising campaigns. She'll perform at The Kessler Theater on May 12. Tickets are on sale Feb. 15 at prekindle.com.
- Tony Award-winning Broadway actor, star of Pitch Perfect and singer-songwriter Ben Platt is hitting the road this year behind his debut full-length album, Sing to Me Instead. He'll perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on May 19 with Ben Abraham along as the supporting act. Tickets are on sale Feb. 22 at livenation.com.
- Australian singer-songwriter and synth-pop sensation Betty Who is coming to Canton Hall for a show on June 8. Out behind the release of her third album, she'll bring energy and enthusiasm and a line of tracks from the new album that she calls full of "completely, unashamed pop songs." Tickets are on sale Feb. 15 at ticketfly.com.
Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog headline a pretty stellar double bill at The Bomb Factory on Aug. 22. Graves, aka Alejandro Rose-Garcia, is out touring behind last year's album, Can't Wake Up, an outing that earned him much praise and acclaim. Dr. Dog has been making top-shelf rock music for over 15 years now. As a sweet bonus, Caroline Rose will open the show. Tickets are on sale Feb. 15 at ticketfly.com.
The Chainsmokers are bringing 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella out on the road this summer for a lengthy set of North American tour dates. The top 40 pop chart-toppers and their accompanying guests will light up American Airlines Center on Halloween Night, Oct. 31. Tickets are on sale Feb. 15 at ticketmaster.com.
