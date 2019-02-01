Music News: Vampire Weekend and John Mayer Highlight the Latest Concert Announcements

A couple of rock 'n' roll titans come to town and a much-missed band is back on tour and heading this way. Elsewhere, the summer calendar continues to fill, and a couple of late spring shows have popped up.
Vampire Weekend is back in the limelight after a lengthy hiatus. They are on the road for their Father of the Bride Tour, named after their upcoming fourth album, and they'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Aug. 18. Tickets are on sale Feb. 8 at livenation.com.
John Mayer is bringing his summer tour to Dallas for a late-season stop at American Airlines Center on Sept. 5. The crooner and guitarist will also be here in early July as part of the Dead and Co. that visits Dos Equis Pavilion. Tickets go on sale Feb. 1 at livenation.com.
Jim James' latest album, Uniform Distortion, has been a hit with critics and fans of his band My Morning Jacket. This spring and summer, he's taking his touring ensemble out on the road for a North American tour that will bring him to The Granada Theater on May 10. Tickets are on sale Feb. 1 at ticketfly.com.
- Deep Ellum's Canton Hall will host a performance from hip-hop artist Earl Sweatshirt on May 2. He's out on the road behind his latest album, Some Rap Songs, and has also recently released a short film, Nowhere, Nobody. Tickets are on sale Feb. 1 at ticketfly.com.
Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World and Ra Ra Riot are sharing a cool triple-bill at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on July 26. The Summer Gods Tour is traveling around North America for a 30-date string of amphitheater dates. Tickets are on sale Feb. 1 at livenation.com.
- Indie rock band Eels is out with a new album and are traveling North America to tour behind it. Titled The Triumphant Return of Eels, they'll play Canton Hall on May 5. Tickets are on sale Feb. 1 at ticketfly.com.
Camp Nowhere is returning to Dallas for the second consecutive summer. A mini-festival rooted in psychedelic southwest imagery will feature some leading electronic and pop music spheres, including Odesza, ZHU, Griffin and Robotaki with Chelsea Cutler and Ashe. Tickets for the June 22 show at Dos Equis Pavilion are on sale Feb. 1 at livenation.com.
- Fast-rising Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is traveling extensively around the country with his Next Generation Tour. His latest mixtape, Street Gossip, is out now and earning rave accolades. He'll play South Side Ballroom on March 14. Tickets are on sale Feb. 1 at livenation.com.
Deer Tick is back with a new album, titled Mayonnaise. It's a spirited collection of new and alternate takes and some covers. They'll play songs from throughout their vast catalog on this outing. Courtney Marie Andrews is along as the support act. Tickets for the May 11 show at The Kessler Theater are on sale Feb. 1 at prekindle.com.
Better Oblivion Community Center is a new collaborative project between Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst. As two of the best singer-songwriters around, this should be a show worth checking out as they'll play together, swap songs and probably offer forth some insightful commentary. Tickets for the April 10 show at Trees are on sale Feb. 1 at axs.com.
- Metal outfit Black Label Society are hitting up Canton Hall for a two-night stand on April 27 and 28. They'll be out on tour for much of 2019 celebrating the 20th anniversary and reissue of their classic album, Sonic Brew. Tickets are on sale Feb. 1 at axs.com.
The Robert Cray Band is embarking on a spring/summer tour that will stop at The Majestic Theatre on April 27. The blues/soul/R&B performer has won multiple Grammy Awards and has toured relentlessly for several decades. Tickets are on sale Feb. 1 at axs.com.
