Music News: Snoop Dog and Stereolab Head Our Way in This Week's Concert Announcements

Anniversary tours continue to resonate with artists who are hitting the road to celebrate their legacies. We've got several of them heading this way in the latest batch of concert announcements. All that and some more interesting upcoming performances are ahead.

Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.