Music News: Snoop Dog and Stereolab Head Our Way in This Week's Concert Announcements

Anniversary tours continue to resonate with artists who are hitting the road to celebrate their legacies. We've got several of them heading this way in the latest batch of concert announcements. All that and some more interesting upcoming performances are ahead.
- Snoop Dog is bringing his 25th anniversary jaunt to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on April 28. That's a lot of years for the legendary So Cal rapper and A-list celebrity, so expect a lot of classic tunes and many offbeat anecdotes to populate the smoky stage. Tickets are on sale Feb. 22 at livenation.com.
- Former Matchbox 20 singer Rob Thomas is hitting the road this summer for a lengthy tour behind his forthcoming new album, Chip Tooth Smile. Produced by Butch Walker, the album figures to be a catchy collection of tunes that mix alternative rock and pop sensibilities. Tickets for his June 26 show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory are on sale Feb. 22 at livenation.com.
- Lucinda Williams is out on a short tour commemorating the 20th anniversary of her seminal album, Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. Along with her band, The Buick 6, Williams will play two sets, the first consisting of the album in its entirety and the second a collection of songs from her vast catalog. Tickets for the April 9 show at Fort Worth's Ridglea Theater are on sale Feb. 22 at prekindle.com.
- Eric Nadel's Birthday Bash will again take place this spring at The Kessler Theater. Featuring headliner Parker Millsap and support from Daphne Willis, the event will benefit Focus On Teens, a nonprofit near and dear to the Rangers announcer's heart. Tickets for the May 2 show are on sale Feb. 22 at prekindle.com.
- The Alllman Betts Band, a new group consisting of Allman Brothers offspring Devon Allman and Duane Betts, are heading out on a North American tour. In addition to their own songs, the group will perform a variety of legendary hits in honor of The Allman Brothers Band 50th anniversary. Tickets for the May 10 show at The Kessler Theater are on sale Feb. 22 at prekindle.com.
- Americana outfit Jamestown Revival are heading out on a summer tour that will bring them to The Kessler Theater on Aug. 15. The duo's tight harmonies and solid mix of both traditional and contemporary genres have earned them large audiences over the last five years. Tickets are on sale Feb. 22 at prekindle.com.
- Socially conscious U.K. pop star MARINA has been lighting up global stages since her debut in 2009. She's out touring behind LOVE + FEAR, two eight-song collections that celebrate both life's celebrations and challenges. With over 800 million worldwide streams of her music, it's likely her Sept. 27 show at The Bomb Factory will draw a huge crowd. Tickets are on sale Feb. 22 at ticketfly.com.
- Gorilla vs. Bear VII will take place May 9 at The Granada Theater. Featuring Chromatics with Desire and In Mirrors, the event is always a full-force blast of musical joy. This year, Chromatics are donating $1 from every ticket sold to local education charities. Tickets are on sale Feb. 22 at prekindle.com.
- Christopher Anthony Corner is better known as IAMX. He's an English producer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and video director best known as the leader of synth-pop band Sneaker Pimps. He's out on tour this year and will bring his kinetic beats to The Granada Theater on May 20. Tickets are on sale Feb. 22 at prekindle.com.
- Stereolab have announced a massive worldwide tour that will take up a good portion of 2019. It will be the band's first North American tour in 11 years and comes on the heels of seven of their classic albums being reissued. Sept. 21 marks their appearance at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Feb. 22 at prekindle.com.
- Empire Of The Sun are out on tour this year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Walking On A Dream. The Australian electronic duo put on colorful and imaginative live shows that tend to mesmerize the audience with their trance-like vibes. They'll play June 11 at House of Blues. Tickets are on sale Feb. 22 at livenation.com.
- Alternative rock band Young The Giant are taking a trip across North America this summer behind their latest album, Mirror Master. The band's catchy sound and often infectious beats have caught the attention of many advertising and television executives eager to include their tunes in campaigns. Tickets for their July 6 show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory are on sale Feb. 22 at livenation.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!