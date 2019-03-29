Music News: Phil Collins and Patty Griffin Headline This Week’s Concert Announcements

An old legend who rarely tours is coming out of hibernation and coming to Dallas. Elsewhere, we've got an Irish troubadour, an R&B songstress, and a pair of country singers have scheduled dates. Plus, a whole lot more ahead. Check it out in this week's installment of concert announcements.
- Musician Phil Collins has always had a subversive sense of humor. It's on display in full force as he has titled his upcoming run of arena dates the Still Not Dead Yet Tour. He'll perform at American Airlines Center on Sept. 23, where fans will no doubt be treated to his bevy of '80s and early '90s hits. Tickets are on sale March 29 at ticketmaster.com.
- Glen Hansard is back out on the road in support of his upcoming fourth solo record, This Wild Willing. The former Frames frontman and star of the film and Broadway hit Once will grace the stage of The Granada Theater on Sept. 14. Tickets are on sale March 29 at prekindle.com.
- Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin is also coming to The Granada Theater. She'll tour the country this summer and fall in support of her upcoming 10th studio album, a batch of songs that detail reflections on some recent personal circumstances that took place around the recording sessions. Tickets for the June 29 show are on sale March 29 at prekindle.com.
- Legendary jazz and R&B singer Anita Baker is embarking on a farewell tour that will take her across North America throughout much of 2019. Locally, the famed vocalist will appear at The Theatre at Grand Prairie on May 12, which is Mother's Day. These tickets, on sale March 29 at axs.com, can make a sweet gift for mom.
- Singer, multi-instrumentalist and all-around virtuoso Andrew Bird is coming to Dallas to perform at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. He'll spend the remainder of 2019 out on the road in support of his new album, My Finest Work Yet. Tickets for the Oct. 29 show are on sale March 29 at seated.com.
- Todd Rundgren has been composing hit radio singles for decades. The longtime artist and visionary producer has been a staple of classic rock radio and continues to churn out tunes while touring frequently. He'll play House of Blues in Dallas on June 23 as part of his Individualist Tour. Tickets are on sale March 29 at livenation.com.
- Country legend Vince Gill is back around these parts this summer. He'll play just up the road at the Global Event Center at WinStar Resort and Casino on Aug. 16. He's always a popular draw with his legions of fans. Tickets are on sale March 29 at ticketmaster.com.
- Texas roadhouse rockers Whiskey Myers have gained an even larger and more rabid fan base lately following their appearance on the CW drama, Yellowstone. The band is out on tour again for much of 2019 and will perform locally at South Side Ballroom on Sept. 27. Tickets are on sale March 29 at livenation.com.
- The Rockstar Energy Disrupt Festival is looking to fill the void once occupied by the Warped Tour. As that annual outing scales back to a three-date event, the Disrupt Festival has booked bands of a similar ilk to jump on board. The inaugural outing will play Dos Equis Pavilion on June 21 and feature performances by The Used, Thrice and Circa Survive, among others. Tickets are on sale March 29 at livenation.com.
- Alt 93.7 FM is presenting The Head and the Heart's Living Mirage tour stop July 12 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. The band is out touring behind their recently released album and has seen their concerts reach larger audiences with each passing tour. Tickets are on sale March 29 at livenation.com.
- Country megastar Dierks Bentley is bringing his "Burning Man 2019" touring extravaganza to Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 10. The tour, named after his recent hit single rather than the infamous desert festival of the same name, is keeping the singer-songwriter on the road for much of the remainder of 2019. Tickets are on sale March 29 at livenation.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!