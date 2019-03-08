Music News: Alice Cooper and Aly & AJ Are Coming to Town

If The Killers show at The Bomb Factory is any sort of teaser, then we may see some more of the KAABOO artists book shows at area venues this May. That show and many more highlight this week's concert announcements. Read ahead where some really interesting artists are being spotlighted.



One night before their headlining set at Arlington's KAABOO Festival, The Killers are eschewing any radius clauses and playing The Bomb Factory. It should be a wall-to-wall, packed-house frenzy for those clamoring for a more cozy and personal concert experience from the arena rock band. Tickets for the May 9 performance are on sale March 8 at ticketfly.com.

The Outlaw Music Festival is making another return to Dos Equis Pavilion this summer. The July 3 bonanza will feature Alison Krauss, Steve Earle, Casey Donahew Band, Colter Wall, Hayes Carll, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and of course the headliner himself, Willie Nelson. Tickets are on sale March 8 at livenation.com.

Esteemed bluesman Keb' Mo' will be hitting the road this summer and fall in celebration of 25 years in the business. His smooth renderings and sharp guitar tones will be in full force at The Granada Theater for a two-night stand on Sept. 5 and 6. Tickets for both performances are on sale March 8 at prekindle.com.

Retro folk troubadour Pokey LaFarge is coming to The Granada Theater for a show on May 29. The Third Man Records recording artist has been touring heavily in support of his most recent album, Manic Revelations , and has always been a strong draw in our neck of the woods. Tickets are on sale March 8 at prekindle.com.

Sisters Alyson and Amanda Michalka have been making music together since 2004. Better known as Aly & AJ , the duo have pushed several songs onto the pop charts, performed all around the globe, and have even had some cosmetic and accessory lines created in their honor. Tickets for their June 7 performance at Canton Hall are on sale March 8 at axs.com.

Legendary rock artist and cultural touchstone Alice Cooper and alt-rockers Halestorm are teaming up for a 19-city touring itinerary across North America. They'll hit the stage of The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory for a July 31 performance. Tickets are on sale March 8 at livenation.com.

The '90s nostalgia continues as Billy Corgan is once again taking his reconfigured Smashing Pumpkins out on the road for a summer tour. This time, they'll be interestingly joined by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds , the recent project of the former Oasis guitarist. They'll play Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 24. Tickets are on sale March 8 at livenation.com.

Metal juggernaut Slipknot are spending a good chunk of the remainder of 2019 out on the road. They'll pack in a 29-city tour that will coincide with the late summer release of their forthcoming album. Catch them locally Sept. 7 as they play Dos Equis Pavilion. Tickets are on sale March 8 at livenation.com.

Tedeschi Trucks Band is making a stop at The Majestic Theatre on Nov. 8. The influential 12-piece rock band has been a concert staple for years, but will unfortunately be heading out on upcoming journeys without co-founder Kofi Burbridge, who passed away last month after experiencing cardiac issues. Tickets are on sale March 8 at ticketmaster.com.

2018 hitmakers MOTORCADE are playing another area show at The Kessler Theater on May 25. This time, the local favorites will be joined by another regional centerpiece, Dallas-based indie-rockers, The Deathray Davies . Sub-Sahara are also on the bill. Tickets are on sale March 8 at prekindle.com.

are playing another area show at The Kessler Theater on May 25. This time, the local favorites will be joined by another regional centerpiece, Dallas-based indie-rockers, . Sub-Sahara are also on the bill. Tickets are on sale March 8 at prekindle.com. The Kessler Theater will also host a June 7 performance from Prophets and Outlaws. Dallas' own Southern soul band is a touring force; heading out for well over 100 nights a year is nothing new for the quintet, and their ability to captivate audiences is tough to beat. Tickets are on sale March 8 at prekindle.com.