10 Local Music Videos From The Past Year That You Should've Watched by Now

2021 was a year of many new things for all of us, from new adventures to new Netflix shows to new COVID variants. Dallas artists used their year following the COVID hibernation of 2020 to start making art again. Maybe it was the collective “stretching of legs,” but coming off lockdown made this past year’s music videos generally vibrant and colorful — starring goats, talking dollars, conspiracies, micheladas and teary-eyed men singing “Bitch fuck you” and everything in between. North Texas definitely showed up in the visuals department. Here are some of our favorite local Dallas music videos released over the past year.
Chilldren of Indigo, “G.O.A.T.”
Directed by Andrew Sherman Dallas hip-hop group Chilldren of Indigo’s newest video proclaims that “Ain’t no rapper the G.O.A.T.” (greatest of all time) while surrounded by goats. If the Pet Sounds-ish nature of the video gets to be too much, have no fear, because there’s a hot tub scene at the end with the group's drummer, Mark Phillips, doing his best Riff Raff impression.
Pearl Earl, “The Dimension Isn’t Right”
Directed by Kid K Just to name a few of the images featured in Pearl Earl's latest video: a silvery sparkly cowboy, a woman rubbing grapes on her face and a sort of embryonic disco ball. The video takes you into a world you haven’t seen before and keeps you there. In the credits, the band attributes this “world-building” to The Rotsnaze Collective, an arts collective out of Pearl Earl’s native Denton.
Cure for Paranoia , “DOLLA DOLLA BILL Y’ALL”
Directed by Isaac "IZK" Davies and Trenton Ryan Cartoon landscapes and scenes play out throughout this video by Dallas hip-hop collective Cure for Paranoia with all the visuals made from a dollar bill. This has-to-be-seen-to-be-believed ingenuity was born of the minds of Dallas artist/muralist Isaac “IZK” Davies and director/photographer Trenton Ryan, who did the art and the stop-motion, respectively.
Quentin Moore, “B.F.U.”
Directed by Quentin Moore
Dallas soul impresario Quentin Moore’s “B.F.U.” starts under the guise of being your everyday soulful song about a breakup complete with a soaring string arrangement, but when the chorus hits, that all changes. The lyrics speak for themselves: “There are so many things I could say / So many things I could do / But I’ll just keep it simple / And I would just say … Bitch, fuck you.”
Kyoto Lo-Fi, "Everything Is Forever"
Directed by Daniel Begue Ponce Kyoto Lo-Fi’s mix of psychedelic rock, post-indie and pop is as surreal as it is energetic. Filmed in Barcelona, the imagery within the video can be unsettling but is so well shot and planned that it’s nearly impossible to look away and makes a near-four-minute video seem eternal.
23CUPS, RJayDTX & DagoBeats, “Michelada”
Directed The Girl V & 23CUPS
As the host and event organizer of art collective Vibes Texas in addition to being a prodigious content creator, it's almost surprising that 23CUPS found time to get together with singer RJayDTX and producer DagoBeats to make this video for their song “Michelada.” (Or to bust ... anything, like they claim they'll do in the song's lyrics.)
Ottoman Turks, "Conspiracy Freak"
Directed by Nathan “Mongol” Wells and Joshua Ray Walker In the beginning of last year, Ottoman Turks told us that after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots they had “been wrestling with the idea of putting 'Conspiracy Freak' out as a single after the events last week, and after talking with each other and some trusted friends, we've decided we won't be releasing it [yet]." The song is released now, and it is amazing.
The Roomsounds, “Big Shot”
Directed by Will von Bolton The Roomsounds made their name in Dallas as a long-haired, denim-clad rock 'n' roll group that looks like it stumbled out of Tom Petty’s time machine. Their music video for “Big Shot” off their latest album Good Company is no deviation from this norm, and it's sooo Deep Ellum.
Billy Law, “Slowly”
Directed by Dylan Huddleston
“Slowly” is a folky, thoughtful track from Billy Law, whose band Ottoman Turks is also on this list. Whereas the Turks are generally high-octane on the verge of frenetic, Billy Law’s solo work is more contemplative. (Not that he can’t still pull a barn-burner or two out when he wants to.) The video is a sentimental and a beautifully pieced-together montage of home movies recounting his life, his wife and their love.
The 40 Acre Mule, “Dear Jen”
Directed by Justin Damiano What’s better than a driving rhythm and blues song filmed in a divey burgers-and-booze bar? In the video for "Dear Jen," 40 Acre Mule frontman J. Isaiah Evans wails in one of East Dallas’ favorite haunts, Lakewood Landing.