Dallas DJs Receive Backlash for Insensitive Social Media Posts

While the last two weeks have seen an outpouring of solidarity for protesters demanding racial equality, not everyone is joining in on the cause, so prominent Dallas DJs are on a mission to call out racism within the industry, starting with the racially insensitive posts made by their colleagues.

In May, local DJs denounced industry racism, claiming that the Virgin Hotel had fired its entertainment director for refusing to stop hiring DJs with an African American following.

Last week, Mary Therese White, who uses the DJ name Sno White, received widespread backlash within the music community for her social media posts, including a photo of a protester who had a bleeding eye, reportedly after getting shot by police in the face with a rubber bullet. White had captioned the photo with the words “Karma #SorosFundedRiots.”

The hashtag refers to a conspiracy theory that alleges that billionaire George Soros is funding riots through Antifa.

The DJ also posted comments questioning whether George Floyd was actually dead.

White’s Twitter account has since been deleted, though she posted a statement to her Instagram page that read, "I want to publicly apologize for the context and graphic nature of recent posts that have been circulating social media for the last few days. The posts in question were not a reflection of my views, nor were they a stance on any movement currently taking place in our society.

“I do not discredit the death of an undeserving American,” the post continued.

White also wrote that she didn’t mean to be “spiteful or malicious” in her message but was “questioning the authenticity of information spread across the mainstream.”

Booking agency Party Time says it has dropped White from its roster.

“After seeing her biased and unprofessional posts, I made the decision to terminate her immediately,” Party Time’s event coordinator Renee Hart wrote in an email to the Observer. “We pride ourselves in being an all-inclusive, unbiased, and professional company with an incredible reputation for over 40 years.”

White's original posts were widely shared through the pages of fellow DJs, several of whom are holding their peers accountable for their online posts.

“Not being racist is not enough... As an industry that directly profits from black culture, it's especially important that we take a clear anti racist stance.” – Leo J Facebook

DJ Michael Roos says it’s important to share this information because “there’s no room in the world for racist bullshit.”

“As a DJ in the event industry, there’s no room for that behavior in our community,” he says.” I play music for people to spread joy. These musicians and DJs who are posting racist remarks need to be exposed and their livelihoods need to be affected.”

Another DJ who's vocal about racism is Joel "Leo J" Salazar, who called out DJ Ivan G Scratch for posting a meme made of a photo that showed looters, with the words “If you do this,” and below it a photo of George Floyd with policeman Derek Chauvin with a knee on his neck, and the words “Your no better than this” (sic).

Music industry figures as well as fans flooded the posts with disapproving comments, to which Scratch responded on Salazar's post: "Wow! Clearly it was a mistake sharing that picture I saw on my feed!! Sorry if I hurt anyone’s feelings but that picture has a message that we can’t fix this with bad moves or by destroying others business.. check out this story about another person killed by looters.” Scratch included a link on an article about a St.Louis police captain reportedly killed by looters.

“Not being racist is not enough,” Salazar says. “As an industry that directly profits from black culture, it's especially important that we take a clear anti-racist stance.”

We reached out to Scratch and White for comment but have not heard back.

Sue Ellen’s, an established lesbian bar in the Cedar Springs, announced on Thursday that they had reviewed the posts and taken “immediate disciplinary action” against White, who frequently DJs at the bar.

“We are against violence and discrimination of any kind and work diligently with all employees to ensure that our bar is a welcoming and safe space for everyone to celebrate,” the post reads. “We respect and value people from all communities and will continue to advocate for diversity and inclusion.”