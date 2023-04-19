To Make People Smile, He Plays Keys in a Tiger Head. The City of Denton Is Now Rewarding Him.

click to enlarge Members of the Facebook group Denton Downtowners responded to a post in December from a fan who wanted to make sure Josh "Tigerhead Guy" Musgrove received a tip that was left for him. The group often quickly responds to just about any post or update on Musgrove. Screenshot from Facebook

Pretty much every place on Denton's Courthouse Square has music emanating from it at all hours of the day, whether it's the 80s mixtape from Free Play Arcade or bands playing at Dan's Silverleaf or The Dive.The sound of carefully compiled notes doesn't stop once you hit the door. The Denton streets are full of musicians playing on the sidewalk, busking for change or a show, but one of them is there just because he enjoys making people happy with a keyboard and a giant, furry tiger mask."It makes people happy," Musgrove says. "That's all."Josh "Tigerhead Guy" Musgrove has become as familiar a fixture on the Square as J&J's Pizza and the courthouse. Pretty much every week, you can catch Musgrove wearing his giant tiger head while playing his favorite classical piano ballads or freestyling with new sounds.Musgrove celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday, April 8, and the city of Denton surprised him with a special proclamation delivered by Mayor Gerard Hudspeth declaring the date "Josh 'Tigerhead Guy' Musgrove Day," according to city records."Josh 'Tigerhead Guy' Musgrove, a dedicated musician and beloved member of our community, has performed live music for countless hours nearly every day for the past seven years; and through his exceptional musical talent and unwavering commitment, Josh embodies the heart of our city, fostering an eclectic, artsy and welcoming atmosphere," the proclamation reads.Musgrove says he started his unique musical hobby because he enjoyed cosplaying as animals. He taught himself to play piano and says it just made sense to combine the two for a live concert. He's been going back on Fridays and Saturdays ever since.Jeremy Sons, who appeared on the Square as Denton's Spider-Man, a hobby he says he picked up during the COVID lockdown, first spotted Musgrove on his bicycle while leaving a grocery store. He says he later learned of his musical abilities and decided to join him on occasion as the web-slinger."I'm like, this guy gets it," Sons says. "I remember saying that exact thing. I don't know what this guy's story is but he's out here with a keyboard and a tiger head. He's gotta be cool."The relationship Denton has with Tigerhead Guy goes both ways. Musgrove is out there playing music in a giant tiger head costume just to make people smile, and the people whose lives he's touched have returned the favor when he needs help in the form of monetary donations or rides to and from the Square. Members of the Denton Downtowners Facebook page ask if they know where to find Musgrove so they can return the tip money he accidentally left in the car or even help raise money to buy him new musical equipment when it's been damaged or stolen.Musgrove never asks for help. The city just responds and offers to help, Sons says."The community said, 'You're ours now and we're gonna treat you just like you're family,'" Sons says. "There's no trying to take advantage of him. A lot of times in life in general, someone tries to take money off of him or take advantage of him, but there's so many people looking out for him that that couldn't happen even if they wanted to."Musgrove has made it his purpose in life just to bring people a smile with his talent and humor, and Sons says the city is more than happy to try and do the same for him."He's really a great musician," Sons says. "Just to see him on the side of the road or on the sidewalk with the crazy head on playing the keyboard, it just makes you smile. If you're having a bad day or whatever, you see that and you don't need to know his story. Sometimes weird is good and strange is good and I really enjoy that. Once you know his story, it's even better."