Drake Bet $500,000 on the Mavs To Win the NBA Finals. Should Dallas Be Scared?

The rapper and aspiring Texan has a history of 'cursing' teams and athletes he throws his support behind. He needs to either take the bet back or get his karma in check.
June 6, 2024
Drake performing at (and maybe pre-cursing) the American Airlines Center last year.
Drake performing at (and maybe pre-cursing) the American Airlines Center last year. Carly May Gravely

As the Dallas Mavericks pursue their second NBA Championship, the entire city is abuzz at the prospect of yet another trophy. The entire city along with Drake, that is.

The rapper and Degrassi: The Next Generation star took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that the Mavs are a good team and he knows it — in a jaw-dropping way. He posted a screenshot of the gambling platform Stake showing that he bet a cool $500,000 on Dallas taking the championship.

“Dallas cause I’m a Texan,” he explained in the caption.

This likely refers to the 313-acre Washington County ranch he purchased last month. At this time, the state of Texas has not yet taken a vote about whether we claim him.
That choice will probably come down to how the playoffs go for the Mavs. While his vote of confidence should be flattering, we fear the potential consequences and advise him to tread lightly when a championship is on the line.

The “Drake curse” is a belief among sports fans that any team the artist throws his support behind is doomed to lose. His blessing has allegedly ruined games in every sport under the sun: college football (the University of Alabama lost their 2019 playoffs 44–16 with his support), hockey (his presence at a Toronto Maple Leafs game in 2019 is said to have cost them the Stanley Cup), tennis (Serena Williams was knocked out of the semifinals of the 2015 U.S. Open amidst rumors of her being romantically involved with Drake) and boxing (Jake Paul lost a high-profile match in 2023 after Drake bet $1.2 million on him).

We appear to be pretty much screwed, but there is a notable exception to the so-called Drake curse. He bet $1.15 million on the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVIII and, as most of you probably know, the team went on to win.

“I can’t bet against the Swifties,” Drake wrote on the Instagram post announcing his bet,

He was right about that, so that successful Super Bowl bet should be considered an irrelevant outlier. No matter how powerful the Drake curse supposedly is, it has nothing on the sorcery of Taylor Swift. (Check out the many videos of conveniently timed lightning bolts during her concerts if you need convincing.)

If you’re reading this, Drake, you’re on thin ice with Dallas at the moment. We would strongly recommend getting your karma in check before the series against the Celtics starts, whether it involves reiki healing or acupuncture or getting a priest to exorcize the curse from your body. Do whatever you have to do. Your status as a Texan depends on it.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
