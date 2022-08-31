Support Us

Duran Duran and CHIC Held Back the Rain and Brought the '80s Back to Fort Worth

August 31, 2022 11:22AM

Duran Duran took us through a tour of their discography on Wednesday night.
If you were to ask Nile Rodgers what CHIC was, he'd say, "R&B, funk, soul, jazz, blues, disco ... FUNK, SOUL, DISCO," and that's the heat the band brought to Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on Wednesday night.

The legendary guitarist, producer and songwriter laid out his biggest hits with his band CHIC. From the start, not a single seat was in use, making his question, "Are you ready to bring the party, Fort Worth?!" unnecessary. The party had started as soon as the lights dimmed and the band hit the stage.

With a slight intro to each song, Rodgers and CHIC played an extensive catalogue of tracks in which they had a part, from David Bowie's "Modern Love" — which Rodgers produced for Bowie's biggest-selling album Let's Dance — to Madonna's "Material Girl," to Daft Punk and Pharrell's "Get Lucky."

Rodgers has worked extensively with Duran Duran, co-producing its album Notorious, remixing "The Reflex," and producing "Wild Boys" on the 1984 Live Album.
CHIC brought the funk, disco and soul to their set.
The biggest banter of the night came from CHIC's bassist, who hyped up the crowd with: "I heard the party was here, not Houston, not New York, not Los Angeles ... Fort Worth. You bring the Funk-ocity, that's MY Fort Worth!".

The crowd waited until the band wrapped up the set with "Le Freak." The party had just started.
Nile Rodgers and his band CHIC were elegnat as ever on Wednesday.
Starting with "Velvet Newton" from their latest album, Future Past before evolving into "Wild Boys," Duran Duran danced across the stage, waving at the crowd, all smiles.

The original four lads — Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor— are joined on this tour by Dominic Brown on guitar, replacing Andy Taylor, and Simon Willescroft on saxophone. The sold-out crowd danced and yelled across a nearly two-hour, 20-song set that didn't let up for a second.
It was a disco night with CHIC at Dickies.
Even during their slow tracks such as "Ordinary World," LeBon twirled across the stage, crooning to  audience members as they held up their cellphone lights. No matter which era of Duran Duran you favor, you would get to hear it. The group brought out all the stand-out bangers, from the dark post-punk undertones of "Friends of Mine" to the bass-thump-driven "Planet Earth," to the electrodance hit "Girls on Film."
We took a DeLorean trip back to the '80s with Duran Duran's Fort Worth show.
LeBon also praised the crowd for its energy.

"You guys blow Madison Square Garden out of the water. It's a Tuesday night; you have me feeling like it's Saturday," he said.

The stage's back screen played a montage of old photos and video footage during "Hold Back The Rain." The set closed with "Girls on Film," slowing it down with "Save a Prayer," then hitting us with the ever-memorable "Rio."

The energy never ran out. In white blazers, matching trainers and leather pants, the "Wild Boys" brought  '80s glam to Fort Worth and reminded everyone that Duran Duran was always here to stay.
Simon Willescroft and John Taylor played hits such as "Girls on Film" on Wednesday.
OG keysman Nick Rhodes.
Bassist John Taylor.
Dominic Brown was just the guy to replace Andy Taylor.
The Wild Boys still have it.
Duran Duran played Dickies Arena on Wednesday.
Simon LeBon and his band Duran Duran kept up with the Fort Worth crowd.
We were all Rio on Wednesday.
