If you were to ask Nile Rodgers what CHIC was, he'd say, "R&B, funk, soul, jazz, blues, disco ... FUNK, SOUL, DISCO," and that's the heat the band brought to Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on Wednesday night.The legendary guitarist, producer and songwriter laid out his biggest hits with his band CHIC. From the start, not a single seat was in use, making his question, "Are you ready to bring the party, Fort Worth?!" unnecessary. The party had started as soon as the lights dimmed and the band hit the stage.With a slight intro to each song, Rodgers and CHIC played an extensive catalogue of tracks in which they had a part, from David Bowie's "Modern Love" — which Rodgers produced for Bowie's biggest-selling albumto Madonna's "Material Girl," to Daft Punk and Pharrell's "Get Lucky."Rodgers has worked extensively with Duran Duran, co-producing its album, remixing "The Reflex," and producing "Wild Boys" on the 1984The biggest banter of the night came from CHIC's bassist, who hyped up the crowd with: "I heard the party was here, not Houston, not New York, not Los Angeles ... Fort Worth.bring the Funk-ocity, that's MY Fort Worth!".The crowd waited until the band wrapped up the set with "Le Freak." The party had just started.Starting with "Velvet Newton" from their latest album,before evolving into "Wild Boys," Duran Duran danced across the stage, waving at the crowd, all smiles.The original four lads — Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor— are joined on this tour by Dominic Brown on guitar, replacing Andy Taylor, and Simon Willescroft on saxophone. The sold-out crowd danced and yelled across a nearly two-hour, 20-song set that didn't let up for a second.Even during their slow tracks such as "Ordinary World," LeBon twirled across the stage, crooning to audience members as they held up their cellphone lights. No matter which era of Duran Duran you favor, you would get to hear it. The group brought out all the stand-out bangers, from the dark post-punk undertones of "Friends of Mine" to the bass-thump-driven "Planet Earth," to the electrodance hit "Girls on Film."LeBon also praised the crowd for its energy."You guys blow Madison Square Garden out of the water. It's a Tuesday night; you have me feeling like it's Saturday," he said.The stage's back screen played a montage of old photos and video footage during "Hold Back The Rain." The set closed with "Girls on Film," slowing it down with "Save a Prayer," then hitting us with the ever-memorable "Rio."The energy never ran out. In white blazers, matching trainers and leather pants, the "Wild Boys" brought '80s glam to Fort Worth and reminded everyone that Duran Duran was always here to stay.