How To Get a Catchy Song Unstuck From Your Head

This phenomenon happens to people on average about once a week. Usually the songs go away after a few hours. In rare cases, earworms can linger around long enough to require therapy, or become a sign of depression, stress or obsessive compulsive disorder. Here's what science says to do if you find yourself spiraling in an endless loop of Lady Gaga songs: listen to the entire song; listen to a "cure tune" like "Happy Birthday To You"; chew gum (creating a "new beat" in your head) or simply leave it alone and let the worm work its way back out.

