Elton John Cancels Dallas Concerts After Testing Positive for COVID

January 25, 2022 11:28AM

We'll have to wait a bit longer to hear Elton John's hits. His Dallas concerts are canceled.
Elton John fans will not be feeling the love tonight. The English rock legend announced Tuesday that his Dallas shows, scheduled for Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 at American American Airlines, are canceled because he has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Sir Elton’s management sent out a statement that reads: “Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon.”

The singer is also scheduled to perform Sept. 30 at Globe Life Arlington.

John has North American dates scheduled until November. The tour is called the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” because he says it’ll be his last.

So let us hope that he pulls a Kiss and this “farewell” tour is just one of many long goodbyes.
