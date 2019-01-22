Erykah Badu Tells a Chicago Audience She's Praying for R. Kelly

Erykah Badu received some pushback after telling a crowd of her fans that she was praying for R. Kelly.

While performing at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on Saturday night, Dallas R&B and neo-soul legend Erykah Badu made some controversial remarks regarding the widespread allegations of sexual assault against R. Kelly.

“I don’t know how everybody else feel about it, but I’m putting up a prayer right now for R,” Badu said. “I hope he sees the light of day, if he done all those things that we’ve seen on TV, and heard those ladies talk about. I hope he sees the light of day and comes forward.”