Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

DFW Music News

Erykah Badu Will Walk Rihanna’s Savage Fashion Show But Can't Say Much About It

September 23, 2021 4:00AM

There's gonna be a whole lot of Baduizm happening at the Fenty show.
There's gonna be a whole lot of Baduizm happening at the Fenty show. Tony Krash
Erykah Badu is returning to modeling this week for one of the biggest fashion events of the year, as a surprise guest for Rihanna’s third annual Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The show is set to premiere worldwide Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime, and the Dallas-based musician appears alongside a Rihanna-recruited all-star cast including Cindy Crawford, Nas, Ricky Martin and many more for the event filmed at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles. The fashion show will be available for streaming in 240 countries and territories.

We reached out to Badu for comment on her upcoming appearance, but she was sworn to secrecy and simply said: “I can’t tell you anything about it. I don’t think I can tell you anything about it.”

We asked Badu if she was excited about the show.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


"Again, I can't tell you," she said. "I can't tell you anything about the show, I think."

We do know Badu is in the show, at least, because on Tuesday, she shared the show’s commercial to her five million Instagram followers with the caption: “Are You Ready?”
The Queen of Neo-Soul’s modeling career includes high-fashion campaigns with Tom Ford in 2008 and Givenchy in 2014. In 2017, Badu and her daughter Puma Curry graced the cover of Vogue Mexico.

For Savage x Fenty Vol.3, Badu and Rihanna will walk alongside a star-studded lineup of models representing diverse backgrounds, body types and ages. Last week, both entertainers turned heads with their unique outfits at this year’s Met Gala in New York City. Badu donned a black suit with overcoat and stiletto boots by Thom Browne.

“This particular look was inspired by Thom’s vision to put a spin on the traditional black tie, mixed with his love for sports and sport looks,” Badu told Vogue. “So, the materials are mixed media. The black-tie aspect of it is kind of ‘futuristic after five.’ He put a lot of thought into it.”
The Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show premiere will accompany the show’s collection available for purchase at the Amazon Fashion store and the official Savage x Fenty website.

Badu's Live From Badubotron tour begins this week. She returns to Dallas on Oct. 27 at The Factory in Deep Ellum.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2019. A Dallas resident by way of California, he has written for LA Weekly, OC Weekly, Hip Hop DX and ThisisRNB. He is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed Yella Beezy, Sean Paul, Master P and others.
Contact: Bryson "Boom" Paul

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation