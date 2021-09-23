Erykah Badu Will Walk Rihanna’s Savage Fashion Show But Can't Say Much About It

The show is set to premiere worldwide Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime, and the Dallas-based musician appears alongside a Rihanna-recruited all-star cast including Cindy Crawford, Nas, Ricky Martin and many more for the event filmed at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles. The fashion show will be available for streaming in 240 countries and territories.
We reached out to Badu for comment on her upcoming appearance, but she was sworn to secrecy and simply said: “I can’t tell you anything about it. I don’t think I can tell you anything about it.”
We asked Badu if she was excited about the show.
"Again, I can't tell you," she said. "I can't tell you anything about the show, I think."
We do know Badu is in the show, at least, because on Tuesday, she shared the show’s commercial to her five million Instagram followers with the caption: “Are You Ready?”
The Queen of Neo-Soul’s modeling career includes high-fashion campaigns with Tom Ford in 2008 and Givenchy in 2014. In 2017, Badu and her daughter Puma Curry graced the cover of Vogue Mexico.
For Savage x Fenty Vol.3, Badu and Rihanna will walk alongside a star-studded lineup of models representing diverse backgrounds, body types and ages. Last week, both entertainers turned heads with their unique outfits at this year’s Met Gala in New York City. Badu donned a black suit with overcoat and stiletto boots by Thom Browne.
“This particular look was inspired by Thom’s vision to put a spin on the traditional black tie, mixed with his love for sports and sport looks,” Badu told Vogue. “So, the materials are mixed media. The black-tie aspect of it is kind of ‘futuristic after five.’ He put a lot of thought into it.”
The Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show premiere will accompany the show’s collection available for purchase at the Amazon Fashion store and the official Savage x Fenty website.
Badu's Live From Badubotron tour begins this week. She returns to Dallas on Oct. 27 at The Factory in Deep Ellum.