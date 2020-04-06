Jackson Browne, Scarface and Other Musicians Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The concert industry has truly taken a fatal hit due to the coronavirus, but to add insult to the massive economic injury, some musicians have been infected with it. It's hard — and tiring — to keep up with individual artists who test positive, so we thought we’d streamline it for you.

Jackson Browne recently told Rolling Stone that he tested positive for coronavirus, but only experienced mild symptoms.

recently told that he tested positive for coronavirus, but only experienced mild symptoms. Early last week, it was reported that Asleep at the Wheel guitarist and vocalist Ray Benson tested positive. “Hoping for the best. Don’t have the usual symptoms, but feel tired, head ache, no fever, no cough!” he said.

tested positive. “Hoping for the best. Don’t have the usual symptoms, but feel tired, head ache, no fever, no cough!” he said. Scarface , from hip-hop legends and horrorcore pioneers Geto Boys, announced during a livestream that he had contracted COVID-19. He described his respiratory pain in vivid detail, saying it “felt like there was an elephant sitting on my chest.”

, from hip-hop legends and horrorcore pioneers Geto Boys, announced during a livestream that he had contracted COVID-19. He described his respiratory pain in vivid detail, saying it “felt like there was an elephant sitting on my chest.” '90s country music star Joe Diffie died last Sunday from complications related to the coronavirus. He was 61.

died last Sunday from complications related to the coronavirus. He was 61. John Prine , 73, was hospitalized and intubated after a series of coronavirus symptoms. He later tested positive, but his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, confirmed that “he is stable.” Previously, Prine has faced battles with squamous cell cancer and lung cancer.

, 73, was hospitalized and intubated after a series of coronavirus symptoms. He later tested positive, but his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, confirmed that “he is stable.” Previously, Prine has faced battles with squamous cell cancer and lung cancer. Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan revealed his positive diagnosis on March 21. He said in an Instagram post, “I’ve have [sic] been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American!”

revealed his positive diagnosis on March 21. He said in an Instagram post, “I’ve have [sic] been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American!” Chuck Billy , vocalist for Bay Area thrash metal pioneers Testament, announced that he tested positive, as did his wife. Some unspecified crew members for the band have also been infected.

, vocalist for Bay Area thrash metal pioneers Testament, announced that he tested positive, as did his wife. Some unspecified crew members for the band have also been infected. New Orleans bounce DJ Black N Mild died March 19 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 44.

died March 19 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 44. Guitarist Andrew Watt (who has played with artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone and Ellie Goulding) announced on Instagram that he tested positive. “12 days ago, early morning of March 6, I started feeling like I was hit by a bus,” he said.

(who has played with artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone and Ellie Goulding) announced on Instagram that he tested positive. “12 days ago, early morning of March 6, I started feeling like I was hit by a bus,” he said. Natalie Horler , vocalist for the German Eurodance group Cascada, tested positive but assured fans that she is “not really worried” as she takes quarantine “up a notch.”

, vocalist for the German Eurodance group Cascada, tested positive but assured fans that she is “not really worried” as she takes quarantine “up a notch.” Houston rapper Slim Thug revealed that he tested positive even after only leaving the house for essential tasks. He did say, however, that he got a haircut and expressed suspicion that he “must have caught the spray.”

revealed that he tested positive even after only leaving the house for essential tasks. He did say, however, that he got a haircut and expressed suspicion that he “must have caught the spray.” Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann checked into ICU at a hospital in Berlin, and German publication Bild reported his complications as stemming from a coronavirus diagnosis. However, the band said in a statement that while Lindemann is indeed hospitalized, he has tested negative.

checked into ICU at a hospital in Berlin, and German publication reported his complications as stemming from a coronavirus diagnosis. However, the band said in a statement that while Lindemann is indeed hospitalized, he has tested negative. Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne, died last week from complications of COVID-19. The Grammy-winning Oscar-nominated songwriter was 52.

of Fountains of Wayne, died last week from complications of COVID-19. The Grammy-winning Oscar-nominated songwriter was 52. Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis died at age 85 on April 1. The cause of death is believed to be coronavirus-related.

died at age 85 on April 1. The cause of death is believed to be coronavirus-related. Another jazz legend, Wallace Roney , died on March 31 of complications from the coronavirus. He was 59.

, died on March 31 of complications from the coronavirus. He was 59. English singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized with coronavirus in London. The 73-year-old singer is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson.

has been hospitalized with coronavirus in London. The 73-year-old singer is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson. She hasn’t been tested yet, but Cardi B checked into an emergency room last Tuesday night after experiencing severe stomach pains. Abdominal pain and other gastrointestinal issues are some of the earliest symptoms of the disease.

