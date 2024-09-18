Fort Worth Music Festival Canceled Following Backlash Over 'Worst Lineup Ever'

Many attendees went so far as to purchase 2024 passes before the first weekend had even concluded, already itching to replicate the experience they were having. Shelby Holteen was one such fan.
“Last year was a blast,” Holteen says. “They had huge, current names including Zach Bryan, Koe Wetzel and Dierks Bentley.”
The lower-billed acts such as Staind, The Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde and Colbie Caillet were notable in their own right and rounded out an eclectic, crowd-pleasing mix of country and rock subgenres.
Returning fans were expecting more of the same from 2024’s event, which was scheduled to take place at Texas Motor Speedway the weekend of Oct. 17. The event was canceled on Monday following backlash to what many called “the worst lineup ever.”
Leading up to the big reveal, the festival’s social media teased 2024 attendees (many of whom, like Holteen, had purchased passes in advance) by asking who they’d like to see perform. Coming off the star-powered 2023 event, fans shot for the moon in the comments section.
“They had hundreds of comments ranging from huge headliner names to small local artists,” Holteen says. “But to my knowledge and recollection, none of the artists they announced this year were among the recommendations.”
After months of delays, including festival founder Gordy Schroeder having a heart attack, the lineup finally dropped on social media last weekend. Fans recoiled in disgust upon realizing that last year’s superstar headliners would be followed up by the likes of Nelly, Vanilla Ice and Color Me Badd.
These headliners paled in comparison to even the bottom half of last year’s lineup.
“The majority of the lineup were old one-hit-wonders or so new that most people don’t even know who they are,” says Holteen. “I love that they support up-and-coming artists, but to fill a large lineup with that was disappointing. How are most attendees supposed to enjoy a festival when they don’t know any songs?”
“Disappointing” was a recurring adjective among the feedback, alongside “embarrassing,” “pathetic” and “scammy.”
“Nelly, a washed-up rapper, headlining Friday night?” says an anonymous customer who planned to travel from Oklahoma to attend the festival. “And then how about the washed-up '90s bands headlining Saturday night? You can go see any of those anytime for $15 because they’re older.”
Would-be attendees started trying to cut their losses immediately. Some took to the comments section to unload passes they paid as high as $2,000 for sharply discounted rates, with some joking that they’d pay someone to take them off their hands.
Others called for refunds and even remarked that the festival should be canceled altogether. Shockingly, the festival organizers agreed.
“As you know, we’ve always been the ‘People’s Festival’ from day one, and we want you to know we’re listening,” read a statement released by festival organizers on Monday afternoon. “After much deliberation with our team, we have made the extremely difficult decision to postpone this year’s music fest in Fort Worth. While we were overjoyed to welcome so many exciting and talented artists to the stage, we want to ensure that we also take the time to slow down, regroup and come back stronger than ever in 2025.”
The statement also said that the time would be used for Schroeder to heal following his heart attack, which happened just weeks before the lineup’s announcement.
“I know Gordy and his family have had a ton of medical and personal issues, which I think most people are understanding and sympathetic to,” says Holteen. “Part of me wishes they would have canceled or postponed sooner, [...] but I can appreciate that they admit their faults and want to provide the best experience.”
The statement also said that ticket holders would be emailed directly. According to those with whom we spoke, that hasn’t happened yet.
“I have not personally received any communication about refunds or next steps,” says Holteen. “My entire family had bought tickets and camp spots and we were interested in rolling over our purchases to 2025 if that’s an option. Yet we do not know the options for next steps.”
“There has been absolutely no word on if refunds will be issued,” says the anonymous Oklahoman. “But I will be fighting the charge with my credit card company.”
Representatives for Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Festival could not be reached for comment.