Rae Sremmurd, CHVRCHES and Tinashe Will Perform at Fortress Fest

The full lineup for the third Annual Fortress Festival was released this week and it is arguably the most formidable and balanced offering from Fort Worth’s premier music event to date. Chart-topping hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, synth-pop trio CHVRCHES, R&B singer/songwriter Tinashe and London-based electronic indie-pop group Superorganism were added to a bill that includes headliner Leon Bridges, Bobby Sessions, Tank and the Bangas and Abhi the Nomad.

Fortress Festival 2019 will take place April 27-28 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth with a dual stage setup on the lawn adjacent to the Will Rogers Coliseum. Just as last year there will not be any overlapping sets.