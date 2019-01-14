 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
4
CHVRCHES was added to the Fortress Festival lineup.
CHVRCHES was added to the Fortress Festival lineup.
Mike Brooks

Rae Sremmurd, CHVRCHES and Tinashe Will Perform at Fortress Fest

Roderick Pullum | January 14, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The full lineup for the third Annual Fortress Festival was released this week and it is arguably the most formidable and balanced offering from Fort Worth’s premier music event to date. Chart-topping hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, synth-pop trio CHVRCHES, R&B singer/songwriter Tinashe and London-based electronic indie-pop group Superorganism were added to a bill that includes headliner Leon Bridges, Bobby Sessions, Tank and the Bangas and Abhi the Nomad.

Fortress Festival 2019 will take place April 27-28 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth with a dual stage setup on the lawn adjacent to the Will Rogers Coliseum. Just as last year there will not be any overlapping sets.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Fortress Presents, the creators and producers of the festival, remain at the helm and they’ve managed to fine tune a formula that consists of creating a boutique festival environment, while curating an artist lineup that represents mainstream, indie, national and local across many genres.

All signs point to Fortress Festival serving as the backdrop for a seminal performance from Fort Worth’s hometown son, and two-time Grammy nominee Leon Bridges. This will be the first large-scale concert performance for Bridges in Fort Worth.

Two-day general admission tickets are currently on sale for $109, and two-day VIP passes are $229. More details will be announced in the coming months including the single day ticket info and the daily schedule.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: