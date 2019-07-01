Electro-Pop Singer Savannah Low Is a Master of Reinvention

Savannah Low has reinvented her career so many times that we hardly recognize her.

Reinventing one’s career can be a daunting task. Many people give up on the lofty goals they set for themselves as comfort takes over, complacency becomes the devil you know and as fear of failure overpowers our potential. This element of the human condition is something that singer-songwriter Savannah Low chose to avoid in 2015 when she quit her job in luxury car sales to pursue music full time. Since then she’s made a living primarily in the world of EDM and electronic pop as a studio session vocalist, songwriter and solo act. In January she released her solo EP Bare, a collection of four songs derived from Low's personal experiences.

Low started singing professionally 16 years ago. Today she may be thriving in a world of electronic music, but her roots are planted in an opposite realm.

"I started out singing country music on the steps of the Fort Worth Stockyards with the Cowtown Opry Buckaroos," she says. "I traveled all over Texas performing at opries and yodeling competitions."

A commitment to servicing others has been a constant pillar holding up Low's music. While performing with the Buckaroos, she was also a member of a nonprofit singing group called God's Country Kids, with whom she'd perform at nursing homes and fundraisers.

In 2004, her mother Candis Low formed an all-girl quartet called Girls 4Life comprised of her daughter and three of her friends. Candis was a breast cancer survivor, and the quartet's core mission was to raise awareness through music. During their four-year run, they opened for the Jonas Brothers in front of a crowd of 30,000, and received recognition from local press. "We were the youngest recipients of the Texas State Senate's Healthcare Heroes Award, and we helped raise over $150,000 for cancer-related causes," Low remembers.

In 2009, when she was only 16, Low got a quick taste of stardom as an American Idol contestant. She made it three weeks into the competition's "Hollywood week" rounds before being eliminated. Distraught, Low took an extended break from music following her elimination. She eventually diverged into a career in car sales while working in local nightclubs as a cocktail waitress.

Four years ago, Low reclaimed music as a full-time pursuit after winning a scholarship to the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts from a talent showcase called AMTC (Actors, Models, & Talent for Christ).

"The time I spent in New York reignited the fire within me to do what I'm meant to do," Low recalls. "Upon returning to Texas, I quit my job and began to sing again."

She formed a singer-songwriter duo with Hunter Avant, and the two performed acoustic original music and covers. Low also began writing material for other artists.

Low hasn't looked back since becoming a full-time musician, even while balancing life as a single parent. Low admits, however, that managing both schedules has proved to be challenging. "Being a mother is a 24/7, 365-day job. There are no breaks," she says. "I chose to jump into my solo career with both feet, regardless of the financial pressures and risks. My son is getting to the age where he learns from my actions. How can I teach him to follow his dreams and do what he is passionate about, and what makes him happy if I can't do that very thing for myself?

"I'm making sacrifices and investing in my craft because I believe in myself. I can't expect others to invest in my music and career if I am not willing to first make the necessary sacrifices."

Low's career may have been made in country and spiritual music, but her influences are vast. As a lifelong fan of hip-hop and EDM, Low chose her current path to reach as many people as possible.

"I believe that electronic music is very encompassing," Low says. "Almost all genres on the radio, and the top songs on the charts today use electronic pop elements. I want to create music that is enjoyable for as many people as possible, and I believe the diversity of electronic music is what will spread my work and message the best. I doesn't feel to me as if I'm putting myself in a box."

Despite her extensive résumé, Low's Bare is the best representation of her artistry. The EP has stellar sound production, tailor-made to inspire mass appeal. Low sets herself apart from other pop artists by providing substance through brutally honest lyrics delivered through soulful vocals, most evident on the song "Human" and the album's title track "Bare."

"Human" deals with introspective truths: that our attitudes, decisions, strengths and weaknesses ultimately create the sum of our existence. The crux of the song is that accountability — and an honest look into the good and bad within yourself — can help you find what you need to feel complete in life. On the song's chorus, Low speaks to this point in a simplistic yet profound message, as she sings, "I am human, I am human, both the problem and solution." It's empowerment through self-awareness.

"Bare" speaks to the feeling of vulnerability that arises while pursuing a career and/or love, even when the outcome is uncertain. Low meant to deliver a message that failure, when analyzed properly, can grow into strength and wisdom.

Low will be competing in the noted Premier Live Experience talent showcase The One, on July 12, which will be held at Deep Ellum venue Trees. Low has her eyes set on getting her music in front of an international audience, and this year she's been devout in her efforts. Dallas is just a start.