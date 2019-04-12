Homegrown Fest Split Into Two Days, Two Venues Due to Weather

Tripping Daisy's return to Homegrown Fest will have to wait another day thanks to Saturday's weather forecast.

Homegrown Festival is set to extend its 10th annual celebrations into two days this weekend with news of a last-minute schedule change due to weather.

Saturday's forecast of thunderstorms has prompted organizers to split the outdoor event between two venues, with a handful of artists performing that day at The Kessler in Oak Cliff while the remainder will go ahead at the original location, Main Street Garden Park, one day late on Sunday.

The news was announced Thursday evening via Homegrown's social media accounts. "The forecasted weather for Saturday looks dangerous, wet and cold outside, so moving the shows indoors is the best option," read the statement, which emphasized "bring[ing] the safest and best event possible." "Sunday’s weather looks like perfect outdoor music festival weather."

Ben Kweller and Israel Nash are the only two performers to be announced for Saturday at The Kessler, although the announcement teases "perhaps a few surprises." The other 11 artists on the bill, including headliners Tripping Daisy and The Toadies, will appear on the new Sunday date.

First held in 2010, Homegrown previously was forced to move indoors in 2015, when another prediction of inclement weather — which ultimately didn't materialize during the scheduled festival times — saw it relocated to The Bomb Factory.

Tickets to the original festival will be honored at both locations this weekend, with a further announcement expected today regarding the new schedule of performances. More info is also available at info@homegrownfest.com.